Primate Elijah Ayodele, the founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has denied allegations that he attempted to extort money from the Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu.

Last Saturday, Mr Adelabu stirred the hornet’s nest when he accused the Primate of attempting to extort N150 million from him under the guise of “spiritual intercession” to secure his victory in the 2027 Oyo State governorship election.

Refuting Adelabu’s claims, Primate Ayodele said the minister was aggrieved because he would fail in another attempt to become governor.

According to The Tribune, the Primate, who spoke on Sunday during a church service in his church in Lagos, also described the Power Minister as someone who does not understand what he is saying and insisted that he does not issue prophecies to seek favour or money.

“I can’t disappoint you. I can only disappoint you when you are not a good person. I carry something bigger than me. I am not doing prophecies to impress you or invite you to me. I don’t do prophecies for you to come and do enquiries. Take it, or you leave it,” Mr Ayodele said.

Rebuttal

Speaking further, the preacher said that if he collected money, he would openly say so.

“But I did not collect money, and I did not invite him. So, the boy doesn’t understand what he is saying. He is a boy. He doesn’t understand. Can N150 million buy my car? The shoe I wear, can N150 million buy it? Leave that person alone. He is a small boy. He knows he has lost that, which is why he is pained,” he added.

Denying that he ever demanded money or tried to blackmail the minister, Primate Ayodele maintains that he does not exchange prophecies for material benefits and that any items discussed were not conditions for spiritual support.