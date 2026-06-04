Five worshippers abducted from an Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) congregation in Kwara State are feared dead in captivity, according to information reported by The PUNCH.

The victims were among eight church members kidnapped during an attack on ECWA Church, Omugo, in Ifelodun Local Government Area on 22 March 2026.

Citing sources familiar with the development, The PUNCH reported that information about the alleged deaths emerged after one of the captives reportedly escaped from the kidnappers’ hideout.

According to the newspaper, relatives of the victims had already been informed of the development, although the circumstances surrounding the alleged deaths remain unclear.

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“It is with deep pain in my heart that I inform you that out of eight people who were abducted from ECWA Omugo on March 22, 2026, only three people are still with the kidnappers. The remaining five have gone to be with the Lord,” a source told The PUNCH.

The report identified the deceased victims as David Omopariola, Joseph Afariogun, Iyabo Aniyi, Joshua Adeyemi and Rachel Omole, the wife of Pastor Omole.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Kwara State Police Command, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said the command had not received any report confirming the deaths.

“The command is not aware of such an incident, especially relating to the abductees being killed. Nonetheless, I will do my findings,” she said.

Church attack

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the worshippers were abducted by armed men at the church during a service on 22 March.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers fired shots to create panic before forcing worshippers into a nearby forest.

Police authorities later confirmed that many of the abducted persons were elderly worshippers, some reportedly above 70 years of age.

Relatives of the victims subsequently disclosed that the kidnappers demanded N1 billion ransom for their release.

Although negotiations reportedly reduced the amount and family members allegedly paid about N20 million alongside food items and drinks, the victims were not released.

Part of wider security crisis

The development comes amid growing insecurity across parts of Kwara State.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported a series of kidnappings, attacks on worshippers, raids on rural communities and assaults on traditional institutions in Kaiama, Baruten, Edu, Ifelodun and Ekiti local government areas.

On 24 May, gunmen attacked worshippers during a night vigil in Ekiti Local Government Area, abducting several people.

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Less than 48 hours later, suspected terrorists raided Yashikira community in Baruten Local Government Area, abducting members of the emir’s family and other residents.

Authorities have since intensified security operations across vulnerable communities, while residents continue to call for stronger measures to tackle the worsening security situation in the state.