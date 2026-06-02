The 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season delivered one of the most dramatic finales in recent memory, as the races for the Golden Boot and Golden Glove awards went down to the final day amid title celebrations, continental qualification battles, heartbreak and a fierce relegation fight.

In a campaign where almost every major outcome remained unresolved until the closing moments of the season, the race for the league’s top scorer award produced a stunning twist that perfectly reflected the intensity and unpredictability of the NPFL finale.

Rangers International striker Godwin Obaje entered the final day as the outright leading scorer with 14 goals, but the experienced forward failed to add to his tally despite several attempts under enormous pressure from challengers desperate to snatch the crown away.

That pressure eventually transformed the complexion of the Golden Boot race completely.

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Defending champions Remo Stars captain Victor Mbaoma scored on the final day to move level with Obaje on 14 goals, while Wikki Tourists forward Jonathan Mairiga also climbed to the summit after another decisive strike took his tally to the same number.

All three players finished the season on 14 goals, but Mairiga emerged top of the scoring chart after netting all his goals from open play without a penalty. Mbaoma finished second, having scored one penalty and provided two assists, while Obaje placed third with one penalty goal and one assist.

Ironically, the two highest-ranked scorers in the final standings both ended the season in heartbreak.

While Mbaoma’s Remo Stars suffered relegation despite his heroic efforts across the campaign, Mairiga also endured disappointment as Wikki Tourists finished bottom of the NPFL table with just 40 points to suffer relegation to the Nigeria National League.

The dramatic outcome underlined the harsh reality of the NPFL, where even outstanding individual performances are sometimes not enough to rescue struggling teams from collapse.

Yet the biggest storyline surrounding the race was not simply who finished first, but the painful irony attached to two of the league’s deadliest finishers.

Mbaoma’s final-day goal ultimately proved meaningless in the survival battle as the former champions endured a disastrous season that ended in relegation. His fate mirrored that of Mairiga, whose goals could not save Wikki Tourists from finishing at the foot of the table.

The unusual situation made the 2025/26 Golden Boot race one of the most emotional and remarkable in recent NPFL history.

Behind the leading trio, Ikorodu City sensation Joseph Arumala finished fourth with 13 goals after a breakthrough campaign that further established him as one of the league’s brightest attacking talents.

Katsina United striker Uche Collins ended the season in fifth place with 12 goals, while Enyimba forward Chidera Michael and Abia Warriors striker Chukwuemeka Obioma both completed the campaign with 11 goals each.

A cluster of players also finished strongly on 10 goals, including Bendel Insurance attacker Alex Oweilfaleya, Shooting Stars forward Qamar Adegoke and El Kanemi Warriors striker Daddy Abdulrahman Abdullahi.

What made the Golden Boot race even more fascinating was the fact that many of the league’s leading scorers were directly involved in season-defining fixtures connected to the title race, continental qualification battle and relegation fight.

Every goal carried huge consequences.

Atata wins Golden Glove after dramatic final-day twist

While the battle for goals dominated attention across several centres, the race for the NPFL Golden Glove also produced its own unforgettable drama.

Ikorodu City goalkeeper Michael Atata emerged winner of the 2025/26 Golden Glove award after finishing the season with 16 clean sheets in 32 appearances.

But just like the Golden Boot race, Atata’s triumph arrived with mixed emotions.

The Ikorodu City goalkeeper was forced to watch from afar as his teammates suffered a painful 2–1 home defeat to eventual champions Rangers International at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos, a result that crushed the club’s hopes of qualifying for continental football.

Atata missed the decisive clash because of his involvement with the Super Eagles camp in London ahead of the Unity Cup tournament, but his clean-sheet tally still proved enough to secure the award in one of the closest goalkeeper battles the NPFL has witnessed in recent years.

Rangers goalkeeper Lucky Jimoh Abdullahi pushed the contest to the final moments of the season.

A clean sheet against Ikorodu City would have taken him level with Atata on 16 shutouts, forcing the award to be shared under NPFL regulations. But those hopes disappeared after Musa Malik scored for Ikorodu City in the second half.

That goal ultimately preserved Atata’s advantage at the top of the standings, even as Rangers captain Chidiebere Nwobodo inspired the Flying Antelopes to a crucial 2–1 victory with a decisive brace that sealed the NPFL title in Lagos.

The final whistle confirmed Rangers as champions and Atata as the league’s best goalkeeper statistically, though Ikorodu City’s continental ambitions ended painfully in front of their home supporters.

From breakthrough star to Super Eagles invitee

Atata’s Golden Glove success capped a remarkable breakthrough season for one of the NPFL’s biggest revelations.

The young goalkeeper established himself as one of the league’s most reliable performers through a series of commanding displays that transformed him into a key figure for Ikorodu City.

His consistency, composure under pressure and impressive shot-stopping ability quickly attracted national attention.

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Those performances eventually earned him a maiden invitation to the Super Eagles squad by head coach Éric Chelle ahead of the Unity Cup in London, further confirming his emergence as one of the most exciting young goalkeepers in Nigerian football.

Atata played a major role in Ikorodu City’s impressive campaign as the Lagos-based side emerged as one of the surprise packages of the season despite narrowly missing out on continental qualification.

NPFL delivers one of its most dramatic seasons

The 2025/26 NPFL season will be remembered as one of the most dramatic campaigns in modern Nigerian football history.

For the first time in years, the title race, continental qualification battle, relegation fight and individual awards all remained unresolved heading into the final day.

Rangers eventually emerged champions under Fidelis Ilechukwu, but the season also highlighted the emergence of a new generation of stars across the league.

From Mbaoma’s heartbreaking relegation despite finishing among the league’s top scorers, to Atata’s rise from breakthrough talent to Super Eagles invitee, the campaign produced storylines that captured both the beauty and cruelty of football.

In the end, the 2025/26 season once again showed why the NPFL continues to grow in intensity, unpredictability and quality, with an unforgettable finale that left fans across the country breathless.