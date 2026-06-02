The Lagos State Police Command has refuted viral social media claims alleging that armed bandits have invaded parts of the state, including Ibeju-Lekki, Imota and Oke-Afo, warning that the false reports have already led to the death of a commercial motorcycle rider.

The command said the rumours, which have circulated widely on social media alongside graphic images and videos, are unfounded and designed to create fear and panic among residents.

In a statement shared on X on Monday, police spokesperson Abimbola Adebisi said there was no security crisis, coordinated attack, or invasion of any community or school in Lagos State.

“The Lagos State Police Command categorically states that the claims contained in the circulating posts are false, misleading, unfounded, and intended to create unnecessary fear, panic and apprehension among residents,” Ms Adebisi said.

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She noted that schools across the state remain safe, while police officers and other security agencies continue to maintain surveillance and an adequate security presence in communities.

False alarm turns deadly

The police said the spread of the false claims had already resulted in a tragic and avoidable loss of life.

According to the command, a 24-year-old commercial motorcycle rider, Kulaha Ayuba, was attacked by youths who allegedly mistook him for one of the bandits said to have invaded their community.

The police explained that the youths, acting on unverified information circulating online, reportedly labelled the victim a Fulani bandit before assaulting him to death.

His motorcycle was allegedly stolen, while his body was later discovered in a swamp.

Following a police intervention, 15 suspects were arrested in connection with the killing and are currently under investigation.

“The Command assures the public that all those found culpable will be made to face the full weight of the law,” the statement stated.

The police condemned what it described as the deliberate spread of false information capable of inciting public disorder, ethnic profiling and mob violence.

It urged residents to verify information through official channels before sharing it and warned that individuals found responsible for originating or deliberately circulating false and inflammatory content would face prosecution.

Police dismiss old Ikorodu video

The latest warning came a day after the police refuted another viral social media video purportedly showing the recent arrest of Fulani men with arms and ammunition in Ikorodu.

In a separate statement on Sunday, Ms Adebisi said the footage was more than three years old and did not reflect the current security situation in Ikorodu or any other part of Lagos State.

“The recirculation of such outdated content as a recent occurrence is misleading, capable of creating unnecessary panic, fear and apprehension among residents,” she stressed.

The command urged members of the public to disregard the video and refrain from sharing unverified content that could undermine public confidence and peace.

It also warned social media users and content creators against disseminating false and alarmist reports capable of causing public disorder, adding that those found deliberately spreading misinformation or fake news would be investigated and prosecuted.

The police statements come amid heightened public discussion about insecurity and the spread of security-related narratives ahead of the 2027 general elections.

On Sunday, a former spokesperson for the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Seye Oladejo, cautioned against what he described as attempts by political actors to exploit insecurity for political advantage.

Mr Oladejo expressed concern over efforts to amplify security-related incidents and create the impression of a total breakdown of law and order, urging Nigerians to avoid narratives capable of heightening fear and anxiety among the public.

He said terrorism, banditry and kidnapping affect Nigerians regardless of political affiliation, ethnicity or religion and should not be viewed through partisan lenses.

Police assure residents

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Tijani Fatai, urged residents to remain calm, vigilant and law-abiding while continuing their daily activities without fear.

Mr Fatai encouraged members of the public to report suspicious persons, movements and activities through the nearest police station or established emergency channels rather than relying on unverified social media reports.

The police said the commissioner had directed enhanced deployment of personnel and operational assets to strategic locations, black spots and entry and exit points across the state.

According to the command, the deployments are being carried out in collaboration with other security and safety agencies to ensure the continued safety of residents and visitors.

The command reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property and assured residents that adequate security measures remain in place across Lagos to sustain peace and security.