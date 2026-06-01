MultiChoice Nigeria, a CANAL+ company, has announced that the reunion show for Big Brother Naija Season 10, themed ‘10 Over 10’, will premiere on 8 June.

According to MultiChoice, the reunion will revisit key moments from the season and address unresolved issues among the housemates, including Faith’s disqualification in the final week following a physical altercation with Sultana.

The show will be hosted by media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and will feature all 29 housemates from the season.

It will air weeknights at 10:00 p.m. WAT on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Channel 151 | GOtv Channel 8) and Africa Magic Family (DStv Channel 154 | GOtv Channel 7). Episodes will also be available on the DStv Stream and GOtv Stream apps the following day.

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The reunion comes months after the Season 10 finale on 5 October 2025, when Opeyemi Ayanwale, popularly known as Imisi, emerged as the winner with 42.84% of the public vote.

The 23-year-old fashion designer and actress from Oyo State walked away with a grand prize of ₦150 million, including ₦80 million in cash and an Innoson SUV.

Highlights

According to MultiChoice, the reunion will revisit key moments from the season and address unresolved issues among the housemates, including Faith’s disqualification in the final week following a physical altercation with Sultana.

Season 10 also produced several viral moments, including a spoon-related dispute that trended across social media and a series of romantic entanglements that divided fans across the continent.

The season introduced new twists, including the “Bag of Big Twists,” a red telephone that delivered random instructions from Biggie, a redesigned Head of House challenge, and the Influential Player of the Week feature.