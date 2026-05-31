Governor Alex Otti of Abia has emerged the consensus candidate in the Labour Party (LP) Governorship Primary Election in Abia, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN reports that all candidates for the State House of Assembly, House of Representatives and the Senate emerged through a consensus candidature process.

NAN further reports that the party conducted primary elections in which members in all the political wards of the state overwhelmingly endorsed the consensus candidates.

In her speech, while announcing the results on Saturday in Umuahia, the Returning Officer for the Labour Party Primary elections in Abia, Oluchi Opara, affirmed that the exercise was conducted through a direct primary across the state’s political wards.

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Ms Opara, who is also the party’s Electoral Committee chairperson, stated that the primary election was held in substantial compliance with the provisions of the Labour Party Constitution.

She also said that the exercise was conducted in compliance with the Electoral Act 2026 and the Labour Party Electoral Guidelines 2026.

She said that upon the conclusion of voting and the collation of results from the various local government areas, the committee duly compiled and authenticated the outcome of the exercise in accordance with the party’s guidelines and applicable electoral laws.

The National Secretary of the Labour Party, Acho Obioma, said that the party’s primary election was successfully conducted across the wards in the state, with widespread participation by members.

Mr Obioma described the exercise as peaceful and orderly, noting that no incidents were recorded during the election.

He commended party members for their conduct and praised electoral officials for effectively discharging their responsibilities at the ward level.

According to him, the successful completion of the primary marks the beginning of the party’s next phase of political engagement and expansion.

He expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the exercise, saying it culminated in a transparent and peaceful process.

In his acceptance speech, Governor Otti commended the party’s electoral and primary election committees for conducting a peaceful and credible primary election across the state.

He said no adverse reports had been received from any part of the state, describing the process as orderly and transparent.

He also lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), election observers and members of the monitoring teams for overseeing the exercise.

The governor congratulated all candidates who emerged from the primaries and formally accepted his nomination on behalf of the party.

According to him, the successful conduct of the primaries demonstrated the party’s capacity to manage internal processes without rancour or violence.

Mr Otti attributed the peaceful outcome to the efforts of party leaders who worked in the weeks leading up to the exercise to resolve disagreements and build consensus across constituencies.

He urged the candidates not to regard their emergence as the end of the political process but as the beginning of the task of engaging voters ahead of the general election.

He encouraged the candidates to reach beyond party members and engage undecided voters, stressing the need to persuade more people to support Labour Party candidates at the polls.

Mr Otti expressed confidence in the party’s prospects, noting that participation in the primaries reflected growing grassroots support and enthusiasm among members across the state.

The candidates for State House of Assembly are Ikwuano State Constituency, Boniface Isienyi; Bende South State Constituency, Chinedu Okorie; Arochukwu State Constituency, Uchenna Okoro; Bende North State Constituency, Nnamdi Ibekwe; and Isiala Ngwa North State Constituency, Ugochukwu Iheonunekwu.

Others include Isiala Ngwa South State Constituency, Roland Chinwendu; Isiukwato State Constituency, Lucky Nweke; Obingwa West State Constituency, Victoria Onwubiko; Ohafia South State constituency, Kalu Nwoke; Obingwa East State Constituency, Kelechi Ebere; and Ohafia North State Constituency, Mkpa Uka.

In Osisioma North State Constituency, Iheanacho Nwogu; Osisioma South State Constituency, Fyne Ahuama; Ugwunagbo State Constituency, Chijioke Uruakpa; Ukwa East State Constituency, Louis Obiani; Ukwa West State Constituency, Chiemeka Akukanna.

In Umahia Central State Constituency, Chinasa Anthony; Umuahia East State Constituency, Augustine Mmerigini; Umuahia North State Constituency, Kelechi Akaliro; Umuahia South State Constituency, Emeka Obioma; and Umunneochi State constituency, Marthias Ume.

In Aba Central State Constituency, Stephen Ucheonye; Aba North State Constituency, Ijeoma Ehuchie; and Aba South State Constituency, Emmanuel Emeruwa.

The House of Representatives candidates include Aba North and South, Alex Ikwecheghe; Ikwuano/ Umuahia Federal Constituency, Aguocha Obinna; Arochukwu Ohafia, Okwara Osonwa; and Isiala Ngwa North and South Federal Constituency, Ginger Onwusibe.

Others are Isiukwuato/ Umunneochi Federal Constituency, Amaobi Ogah; Obingwa /Osisioma/ Ugwunagbo Federal Constituency, Wambu Chiemela; Bende Federal Constituency, Choma Anyaso; and Ukwa East/ Ukwa West, Adinigwe Ugochukwu.

The candidates for Senate include Abia Central Senatorial District, Darlington Nwokocha; Abia North, David Ogba; and Abia South, Enyinnaya Abaribe.

The event featured the presentation of certificates of return to the governor and other candidates of the party.

(NAN)