Former member of the House of Representatives, Herman Hembe, has been nominated as the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Benue State.

Mr Hembe secured 46,526 votes in the party’s primary election to defeat his closest rival, Peter Adejoh, who polled 31,990 votes, while Joseph Waya came third with 26,916 votes.

Announcing the result of the exercise, party officials described the primary as peaceful and transparent, saying the process reflected the ADC’s commitment to internal democracy.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Hembe thanked party members for what he described as their sacrifice and confidence in his leadership, urging other aspirants and their supporters to unite behind the party ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

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He extended an olive branch to his opponents and called for collective efforts to strengthen the ADC across the state.

“We must work together to build a stronger party capable of providing the leadership Benue people deserve,” he said.

Mr Hembe’s emergence comes at a time when the ADC is recording increased political activities in Benue amid growing discontent within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The development also followed a recent political mobilisation in Konshisha Local Government Area, where the ADC announced the registration of over 25,000 new members.

At the unveiling of the Konshisha ADC chapter in Tse Agberagba on Monday, the committee chairman, Julius Tarna, said the influx of new members signalled growing support for the party ahead of the 2027 election.

“The people have wholeheartedly embraced the ADC and are ready to work for the success of the party,” Mr Tarna said.

Several party leaders who attended the event described the development as evidence of the ADC’s expanding influence in Benue politics.

One of the party’s governorship aspirants, Andrew Aba, said the increasing support for the ADC showed that residents were seeking an alternative political platform.

He pledged that the party would provide inclusive governance and equitable development if elected in 2027.

Mr Hembe, who addressed supporters at the event in his capacity as a member of the ADC National Steering Committee, thanked the people of Jechira for their support over the years.

The former lawmaker said the ADC remained a platform for “true democrats” committed to rebuilding Nigeria and urged members to remain united.

Representing the Secretary of the ADC Benue State Committee, Terngu Tsegba, Samson Okwu said the party offered members an opportunity to participate freely in leadership selection without interference.

“The ADC stands for fairness, justice and equal opportunities for all members,” he said.

Other political figures at the event included former Benue Attorney General Alex Adum; former PDP state chairman Chris Abah; former House of Representatives member Bob Tyough; and several ADC stakeholders from across the state.

The inauguration of local government and ward committees was also held during the event as part of the party’s grassroots expansion drive.

Mr Hembe is not new to governorship contests.

In March 2023, the Supreme Court affirmed him as the Labour Party’s governorship candidate after dismissing an appeal challenging his nomination.

The appeal was filed by Benjamin Iorlumum, who argued that Mr Hembe participated in the governorship primaries of both the APC and Labour Party.

However, the Supreme Court, in a unanimous ruling delivered by Justice Helen Ogunwumiju, held that the law did not prohibit participation in two primary elections if an aspirant was not a member of two political parties at the same time.

The apex court consequently upheld the earlier rulings of the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal, which affirmed Mr Hembe as the valid Labour Party candidate.

Mr Hembe eventually contested the 2023 governorship election against the APC candidate, Hyacinth Alia, who won the poll, and the PDP candidate, Titus Uba.

His emergence as the ADC governorship candidate now places him among the challengers of Governor Alia in the 2027 election.

The latest development also comes amid shifting political alliances in Benue State, especially within the APC, where recent governorship, senatorial and House of Representatives primaries exposed deep divisions between supporters of Governor Alia and loyalists of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume.

Political observers say the growing internal disputes within the APC may create opportunities for opposition parties such as the ADC to expand their support base ahead of the next election cycle.