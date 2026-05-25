The federal government has declared Wednesday and Thursday public holidays to enable Muslims celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir.

This was contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Magdalene Ajani, on Monday, in Abuja.

According to Ms Ajani, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the announcement on behalf of the federal government.

Mr Tunji-Ojo said the holiday affirmed the federal government’s respect for Muslims’ faith and spiritual heritage worldwide.

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He urged all Nigerians to use the festive period to pray for Allah’s divine guidance for Nigeria, adding that the country remains committed to peace, security and prosperity.

“Eid-ul-Adha is a festival of deep spiritual significance, grounded in the values of sacrifice, obedience to God and compassion for one’s fellow man.

“I send warm felicitations of the federal government to all Muslim faithful in Nigeria and in the diaspora,” Mr Tunji-Ojo said.

(NAN)