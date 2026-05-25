President Donald Trump has “mandatorily requested” that Arab countries sign the Abraham Accords as part of US efforts to reach a deal with Iran.

The Abraham Accords are a series of agreements brokered by the US that normalised relations between Israel and some Arab countries.

Mr Trump, in a Monday post on Truth Social, linked the Abraham Accords to the Iran negotiation and publicly confirmed that he had asked the presidents of Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Pakistan, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain to normalise relations with Israel during a conference call last Saturday.

He also implied that Arab states signing the Abraham Accords could be a prerequisite for a US peace deal with Iran, declaring that it would be either a “great deal for all” or “no deal at all.”

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Mr Trump said the deal should “start with the immediate signing by Saudi Arabia and Qatar” after which other countries in the region, yet to normalise relations with Jerusalem, can follow suit.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported Mr Trump’s demand during the Saturday call, which involved several regional leaders whose economies were badly affected by the US-Israel war on Iran.

Of the countries represented on the call, only three — Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Pakistan— do not have diplomatic relations with Israel.

The UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco have signed the accord. Egypt and Jordan have their own peace deals with Israel, signed in 1979 and 1994, respectively.

However, Washington and Israel have sought, without success, to expand the framework to include more Muslim-majority countries, especially Saudi Arabia, which is an influential Arab state both politically and religiously.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar have repeatedly insisted that any normalisation with Israel cannot happen without progress on the Palestinian issue.

In his latest social post, the US leader insisted that these countries must sign, and if they don’t, “they should not be part of this Deal in that it shows bad intention.”

He also said, “It may be possible that one or two have a reason for not doing so, and that will be accepted, but most should be ready, willing, and able to make this Settlement with Iran a far more Historic Event than it would otherwise be. The Abraham Accords have proven to be, for the Countries involved (The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan, and Kazakhstan), a Financial, Economic, and Social BOOM, even during this time of Conflict and War, with the current Members never even suggesting leaving or taking so much as even a pause.

“The reason for this is that the Abraham Accords have been great for them, and will be even better for everybody, and bring true Power, Strength, and Peace to the Middle East for the first time in 5,000 years.”

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman previously declared that his country would not normalise relations without Israel’s recognition of Palestinian statehood. He made this clear in 2024 and reiterated it in 2025.

The same position was echoed by Qatar, which was also involved in mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas.

Mr Trump also declared that negotiations with Iran are “proceeding nicely.” But Tehran’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, said it is wrong to assume a deal is imminent, as disagreements still exist between the two countries.

He also stated that the confusion in US positions and Israeli interference are key factors that have made reaching a complete agreement difficult.