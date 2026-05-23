Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across Kaduna State on Saturday unanimously endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the party’s presidential candidate in next year’s election.

The affirmation exercise, conducted across all 255 political wards in the 23 local government areas of the state, witnessed a large turnout of party members and stakeholders who rallied behind President Tinubu’s re-election bid.

The exercise was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) alongside designated party officials to ensure compliance with laid down electoral guidelines and procedures.

In a massive show of unity and support, APC members from the Southern Kaduna axis to the Central and Northern Senatorial Districts, turned out in significant numbers to reaffirm their confidence in the leadership of President Tinubu, by endorsing him for another four-year term in office.

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Governor Senator Uba Sani, who personally monitored the exercise across parts of the state, commended party leaders, stakeholders, and members for the massive turnout and orderly conduct during the affirmation process.

The Governor described the exercise as a strong demonstration of unity, loyalty, and confidence in the leadership of the APC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Today’s overwhelming affirmation across the 255 wards in Kaduna State is a clear reflection of the confidence our party members and the people have in the leadership of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The unity, discipline, and massive turnout witnessed during this exercise demonstrate the APC’s strength and readiness ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“We remain committed to consolidating the gains of the current administration and sustaining purposeful leadership for the progress and stability of Nigeria,” the Governor stated.

He further urged party members to remain steadfast, united, and committed to strengthening the party’s structures and mobilization efforts ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The exercise was peacefully concluded amid enthusiastic participation by party members, reflecting growing internal cohesion and renewed commitment to sustaining the APC’s leadership and continuity of governance at the national level.

Meanwhile, collation of results is currently underway across all voting areas in the state, with designated local government collation officers compiling returns for onward transmission to the Kaduna State Coordinator and Chief Collation Officer, Governor Senator Uba Sani.

Governor Uba Sani is expected to receive the final consolidated result and he is expected to formally present it to the APC Presidential Primary Committee in Abuja during the scheduled announcement on Sunday, 24 May 2026.