Socialite and businessman Pascal “Cubana Chief Priest (CP)” Okechukwu has made a rather interesting revelation that has gotten Nigerians talking.

Speaking during a livestream with streamer Habeeb “Peller” Hamzat on Tuesday night, the musician said the president’s suspicion stemmed from his ethnic background and his past political associations.

CP served as the Imo State Director of the City Boy Movement (CBM), a group established to mobilise support for Mr Tinubu’s re-election.

He said, “Nobody sent me money to go and obtain an APC nomination form. Let me tell you the truth: as I am, Bola Tinubu doesn’t trust me because I am an Igbo man.

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“He looks at me with suspicion because I once supported Peter Obi, and he thinks I might do something funny.”

Special treatment

Additionally, he said he’s receiving special treatment from APC stakeholders after he lost the party’s House of Representatives ticket.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that CP lost the APC ticket to contest the Orsu/Orlu/Oru East Federal Constituency seat in Imo State to incumbent lawmaker Canice Moore Nwachukwu.

The businessman noted, “After I lost, the party is now pampering me, saying, ‘CP, don’t worry.” The loss is now working in my favour. One of my chairmen called me and asked if I was okay, and I said, “I’m just here.” He said he had a car he bought to give me after my primary election.

“He said I am his honourable for life and that I should come and pick the car up. Tomorrow I am picking up the car. The most painful part of this is that I have a great league of friends, and if I had scaled through, I would have opened a WhatsApp group for my friends.”

Peter Obi

Further, CP disclosed the reasons he did not support Peter Obi, who hails from his ethnic group, for the presidency in the forthcoming election.

He added that he supported Mr Obi’s presidential ambition during the build-up to the 2023 election.

Mr Obi, who is currently a member of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), contested under the Labour Party (LP).

“I worked with Peter Obi in 2023, but I left him this year because I checked, and I don’t want to lose again. They say being fooled once doesn’t make you a fool until you are fooled a second time. I lost just as Peter Obi did in 2023, and he didn’t give up; he is working to run again, just as Atiku is.

“Now, Peter Obi can’t win the presidential election because he is not ready; it is those who are ready that will win the presidential election,” said the businessman.

G-wagon

More so, the musician lashed out at those who mocked him after he lost the primary election.

He added that their criticism did not hurt him, noting that he had achieved what many of them had not.

“I checked the profiles of everyone trolling me and discovered that none of them owns a G-Wagon or even a Camry. Why should I feel bad about what a poor man said? A big man like me cannot feel bad because of what a poor man says; it is not possible.

“If losing the primary election pains me, I will simply enter my children’s room and play with them. I have everything in my house. We have created our own happiness,” he said.

This newspaper earlier reported that CP denied participating in the primary election, noting that he respected the party’s zoning arrangement within the federal constituency.

He explained that he decided after holding consultations and meetings with APC leaders and the state governor, Hope Uzodimma.

He added that he remained a loyal party member and was committed to ensuring the re-election of Mr Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.