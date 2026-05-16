The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled its National Assembly primary elections in Zamfara State, barely hours before the commencement of its nationwide primaries beginning with that of the House of Representatives scheduled for today.

The development was disclosed in a press statement signed by Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary of the APC, in the early hours of today

The party said the House of Representatives primary election in Zamfara, initially expected to hold on Saturday alongside other states, will now take place on Monday, 18 May.

According to the revised timetable released by the party, the Senate primary in the state has also been shifted to Tuesday, 19 May, while the State House of Assembly primary will hold on Wednesday, 20 May.

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The governorship primary remains scheduled for Thursday, 21 May, while the presidential primary election is fixed for Monday, 23 May.

The APC also released a schedule for appeals arising from the exercises.

Under the timetable, appeals for the House of Representatives primary will hold on Tuesday, 19 May, while Senate primary appeals are slated for Wednesday, 20 May.

Appeals from the State House of Assembly primaries will take place on Thursday, 21 May, while governorship primary appeals are scheduled for Friday, 22 May.

The party did not state reasons for the adjustment in Zamfara, although the state has historically witnessed internal party disputes and legal battles linked to primary elections.

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Across the country, APC primary elections are expected to hold in phases beginning with the House of Representatives primaries today.

Following the House of Representatives exercise, Senate primaries are scheduled for Monday, 18 May, while State House of Assembly primaries will hold on Wednesday, 20 May.

Governorship primaries are billed for Thursday, 21 May, with the presidential primary election expected to conclude the exercise on Saturday, 23 May.