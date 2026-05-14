The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the House of Representatives primary election for the 2027 general elections by one day.

The primary election, earlier scheduled for Friday, 15 May, will now be held on Saturday, 16 May.

The adjustment was announced late Thursday in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

According to the statement, all other previously announced primary election dates remain unchanged, including those for the Senate, State Houses of Assembly, governorship, and presidential primaries.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The development comes barely hours before the initially scheduled commencement of the House of Representatives primaries.

The ruling party maintained that the revision affects only the lower chamber primaries, while the broader timetable for the 2027 general election primaries remains intact.

The Senate primaries are slated for Monday, 18 May, followed by State House of Assembly primaries on Wednesday, 20 May.

Governorship primaries are scheduled for Thursday, 21 May, while the presidential primary election is fixed for Saturday, 23 May.

The statement did not provide reasons for the postponement of the House of Representatives exercise alone.

Party officials, however, are expected to proceed with preparations for the remaining primaries as scheduled.