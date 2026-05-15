Desmond Elliot, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has apologised to the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, over what he described as possible offences committed during his political engagements.

Mr Elliot spoke on Friday during an appearance on TVC’s Your View, where he said any misunderstanding between them was not deliberate and reaffirmed his loyalty to the party and commitment to serving his constituency.

The apology comes a day after Mr Gbajabiamila revealed that he almost lost his job as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu over allegations surrounding Mr Elliot’s political activities during the Lagos State House crisis in January 2025..

Mr Gbajabiamila had said President Tinubu confronted him over intelligence reports alleging that Mr Elliot was involved in moves connected to the speakership tussle in the Assembly, an allegation he denied.

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Speaking during the programme, Mr Elliot described Mr Gbajabiamila as his political mentor, saying he learnt politics under him and regarded him as an elder brother.

“I’m not saying, oh, yes, media will come out, oh yes, Desmond begs again. Yes, because he’s my egbon. And I grew up learning everything I knew in politics through him,” he said.

The lawmaker said disagreements and misunderstandings were inevitable in political relationships.

“To err is human, to forgive is divine. So I’m sorry, my daddy, if I’ve offended you in any way,” he added.

Mr Elliot also apologised to a woman he described as the “matriarch of Surulere,” saying he regretted any offence he might have caused.

“To the matriarch of Surulere, mama, I’m sorry if I’ve offended you,” he said.

Despite the apology, the lawmaker said he remained focused on strengthening the party and fulfilling his mandate to residents of Surulere.

“But I will keep keeping the party strong. And to all Surulerians, my scorecard is there. You know the things I’ve done to make Surulere a better place,” he said.