The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed the alleged alliance between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Mr Wike, the national leader of a faction of the PDP led by Abdulrahman Mohammed, told journalists after inspecting the ongoing 13-kilometre Gomani to Yangoje road project in the Kwali Area Council, Abuja, on Thursday, that the narrative was merely a political imagination.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State declared his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election under the platform of the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM).

Mr Makinde made the declaration on Thursday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, during a joint mega rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the APM.

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However, Mr Wike said neither the PDP nor the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was aware of the existence of such an alliance.

“There’s no alliance between PDP and APM or any other political party, as the case may be. INEC also knows that there’s no such thing as the PDP-APM alliance.

“The ongoing political activities within the PDP, including the screening of aspirants, clearly showed that the party remained independent and had not entered into any coalition arrangement.

“PDP has presented a presidential candidate. Watch out who will be submitted to INEC and see whether there’s anything called PDP-APM,” he added.

The minister further alleged that Mr Makinde facilitated the gathering in Ibadan on Thursday to pursue his personal presidential ambition under the APM platform.

“What you have is Makinde joining APM to be able to actualise his presidential ambition, which is already dead on arrival,” the minister said.

(NAN)