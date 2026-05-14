President Bola Tinubu has called on aspirants and leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to conduct the party’s primary elections peacefully and uphold internal democracy as the party begins the process of selecting candidates for the 2027 general elections.

Mr Tinubu made the appeal in a statement issued on Thursday ahead of the commencement of the APC primaries, earlier scheduled to begin on Friday with the House of Representatives contests.

The ruling party has shifted the commencement of the House of Representatives primaries to Saturday.

The president described the forthcoming exercises as a defining moment for the party, saying the APC must preserve its unity and democratic ideals as it prepares for its fourth electoral cycle since its formation.

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“The party we formed just like yesterday is gearing up for its fourth election cycle. It is a source of pride for me, and I believe for all our distinguished leaders and teeming members,” Mr Tinubu said.

He noted that the APC was founded on the principles of progressive politics, consensus democracy, sacrifice and collective commitment, adding that such ideals had enabled the party to survive successive electoral contests and remain cohesive.

According to him, the primary elections are beyond the selection of candidates and should instead serve as a test of the party’s unity, resilience and strength.

“The primary elections, kicking off with those for House of Representatives aspirants tomorrow and culminating in the presidential primaries on May 25, 2026, are not mere exercises to produce our standard bearers. They are a referendum on our unity, resilience and strength as a party. They present an opportunity to renew the bond and ideals that we share,” he said.

President Tinubu also endorsed ongoing moves by party leaders to adopt consensus arrangements in some contests, saying the option would help reduce internal disputes and tension among members.

“I am aware that, in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act (2026) and our party’s constitution, leaders at various levels have initiated conversations to produce consensus candidates. It is a commendable option that would help in reducing rancour and bad blood among party members,” he stated.

However, he stressed that where consensus could not be achieved, aspirants and delegates must conduct themselves responsibly and accept the outcome of the primaries in good faith.

Mr Tinubu warned against “do-or-die politics” and urged winners of the primaries not to humiliate defeated aspirants, while encouraging those who lose to seek redress through the party’s internal appeal mechanisms rather than destabilise the APC.

“Our opponents are waiting for us to be against each other; we should disappoint them,” the president added.

He further charged governors, party executives and other influential figures within the APC to ensure fairness throughout the process and provide all aspirants with a level playing field.

The president also appealed for greater inclusion of women and young people in the party’s political structure and candidate selection process.

“The inclusion of women and youth is dear to my heart. I appeal to voters in the primaries and leaders at all levels to give special consideration to our women and youth in the contest,” he said.

Mr Tinubu also directed the Police and other security agencies to remain neutral and professional during the primaries, warning against interference in the party’s internal affairs.

APC primary timetable

The APC is expected to commence its primary elections on Saturday, 16 May, with contests for House of Representatives tickets across the country.

The Senate primaries are scheduled for Monday, 18 May, while the State House of Assembly primaries will be held on Wednesday, 20 May.

Governorship primaries are billed for Thursday, 21 May, while the party’s presidential primary election is expected to take place on Saturday, 23 May.

Ahead of the exercises, the APC conducted screening for aspirants between 8 and 12 May under a panel coordinated by the party’s National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda.

The screening featured serving lawmakers, former governors, cabinet members, technocrats and other influential party figures seeking elective offices.

Among prominent figures screened were Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu, who is seeking the APC governorship ticket in Abia State, and Hope Uzodimma, who is contesting for the Imo West Senatorial seat ahead of the completion of his tenure as governor.

Others screened include Gbenga Daniel, who currently represents Ogun East Senatorial District; former Gombe State governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo; and the incumbent governor, Inuwa Yahaya.

For the presidential primary, the APC waived screening requirements for Mr Tinubu because he had already undergone screening before the 2022 election and currently enjoys overwhelming support within the party.

Despite the waiver, the president is expected to face a lone challenger, Osifo Stanley, in the party’s presidential contest.