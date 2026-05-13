The Police Command in Ebonyi State has arrested Nwankpu James, a self-acclaimed prophet, over the alleged abuse and humiliation of a child accused of witchcraft.

The Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi, Hope Okafor, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abakaliki on Tuesday by Joshua Ukandu, the spokesperson of the Command.

She said the incident occurred in Isohumini Agbaja community, Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

Ms Okafor said the arrest followed a viral video showing the prophet treating the child in an abusive and inhumane manner.

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“The operatives of the Command were immediately directed to ensure the arrest of the suspect and the rescue of the child.

“Acting on the directive, operatives traced the suspect and the child’s parents to Isohumini Agbaja Community in Izzi Local Government Area, where the suspect was arrested and the child successfully rescued.

“The suspect is currently in our custody as investigations into the incident continue.”

Meanwhile, the rescued child has been admitted to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, for immediate medical attention,” she added.

Ms Okafor reiterated the command’s commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of all citizens, particularly children, and warned against all forms of child abuse and inhumane acts.

A resident in the area, Mather Nwachukwu, alleged that the child had been suffering from frequent illness, prompting her parents to seek spiritual intervention from the prophet.

The prophet was, however, alleged to have accused the child of witchcraft and subjected her to humiliating practices in the guise of deliverance.

(NAN)