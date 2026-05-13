The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has fixed N60 million as the total cost for aspirants seeking its presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party announced this in a statement issued by the National Chairman, Moses Cleopas and Secretary, Ikenna Enekweizu in Abuja on Tuesday.

“A breakdown of the approved fees showed that presidential aspirants would pay N20 million for the Expression of Interest Form and N40 million for the Nomination Form.

“Governorship aspirants are to pay N10 million for the Expression of Interest Form and N20 million for the Nomination Form.

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“For Senate aspirants, the fees were fixed at N3 million and N5 million respectively, while House of Representatives aspirants would pay N2 million and N4 million.

“State Houses of Assembly aspirants are to pay N1 million for the Expression of Interest Form and N1.5 million for the Nomination Form”.

The party, however, said it has granted concessions to female aspirants and Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs), who are to pay 50 per cent and 25 per cent respectively across all categories.

The NDC also unveiled the timetable for the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, screening of aspirants and conduct of primary elections.

According to the timetable, the sale of Expression of Interest Forms will begin on 13 May and end on 18 May, while screening and interview of aspirants will hold from 19 to 21May.

The party said the sale of nomination forms would commence immediately after the screening from 21 to 23 May, adding that completed forms must be submitted on or before 25 May.

It stated that appeals arising from the screening would be heard on 25 and 26 May, while primaries for various elective positions would hold on 27 May and 28 May.

The Presidential Primary Election, according to the party, is scheduled for 29 May in Abuja.

The NDC explained that aspirants for State Houses of Assembly would be screened in their respective states, while screening for National Assembly and presidential aspirants would take place at the party’s National Headquarters in Abuja.

It also disclosed that governorship primaries would be conducted at the local government level.

The party said all aspirants would be required to sign undertakings in line with its guidelines and code of conduct.

It added that the party would adopt the “open secret ballot” system for its primaries to ensure credibility, fairness and internal democracy.

It reaffirmed its commitment to conducting transparent and credible primaries capable of producing competent candidates for the 2027 general elections.

(NAN)