Norwegian club Molde FK have confirmed that Daniel Daga will be available for selection again after the midfielder was unanimously acquitted in a criminal case by the Frostating Court of Appeal.

The club announced the development in an official statement published on its website, while noting that although the Court of Appeal has acquitted the player, the verdict is not yet legally binding.

Reacting to the ruling, Molde said it had continuously evaluated the situation since charges were first brought against Daga, balancing its responsibilities as an employer with the seriousness of the case.

With the Court of Appeal now delivering a unanimous acquittal, the club says it considers the Nigerian midfielder available to resume his football career with immediate effect.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“Daniel Daga has been unanimously acquitted in the criminal case that was heard by the Frostating Court of Appeal. Molde FK takes note of the verdict, although the ruling is not yet legally binding,” the club said.

“The club acknowledges that this has been a serious and tasking case for everyone affected.

“Since the charges were brought, Molde FK has made ongoing assessments based on the situation and the club’s responsibility as an employer. Now that the Court of Appeal’s ruling is available and Daniel Daga has been acquitted, we as an employer consider that Daniel will be available to play for Molde FK going forward.”

Molde chief executive officer Vegard Storvik described the legal process as a difficult period for everyone connected to the case and stressed the club’s intention to handle the matter with sensitivity.

“Today we have received information about the Court of Appeal’s verdict. This has been a demanding period for everyone involved, and we wish to approach it with respect and consideration for all who have been affected,” Storvik said.

Despite confirming Daga’s return to football activities, Molde made it clear that it would not comment further on the legal proceedings.

The club said it would refrain from providing additional details out of respect for everyone involved in the case.

The ruling paves the way for Daga’s return to competitive action as Molde prepare for the remainder of their campaign, although the club acknowledged that the Court of Appeal’s decision has yet to become legally binding.