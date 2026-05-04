Falconets head coach Moses Adukwu has struck a cautious but confident tone following Nigeria’s 2-0 victory over the Malawi U-20 women’s team, insisting the job is far from done despite the advantage.

Goals from Ifeanyi Kindness and an own goal handed the Nigeria U-20 women’s national team a first-leg edge, putting them within touching distance of qualification with the return leg set for Lilongwe.

For the Falconets, the pathway has followed a pattern: narrow results away, dominant performances at home. Now, the final test lies away from home.

Speaking exclusively to PREMIUM TIMES in Ikenne, Adukwu reflected on his team’s performance, missed chances, injury concerns, and the mindset heading into the decisive second leg.

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Excerpts…

PT: What is your overall assessment of the game? How would you rate your team’s performance?

Adukwu: First and foremost, we need to be grateful to God for the victory. The first half was not too good in terms of coordination, and secondly, we missed too many opportunities.

And when you begin to miss opportunities like that, the opponent will rise to the occasion. But thank God, we came into the second half and immediately we started the game and scored the goal.

But still, I am not satisfied with our total performance because I believe we can do more.

PT: The scoreline seems flattering based on the chances your forwards failed to convert. It might have been 4 or 5-0. Are you disappointed in your attackers?

Adukwu: No, I don’t use that word because I am not disappointed. At worst, they got two goals. The important thing is that in a game of football, you can get 100 chances and you don’t convert them.

But I know that when we go to Malawi, they will come out to play. They were trying to play defensively, especially in the first half. They will come out to play and we will have an opportunity.

I will give you my word that we will score them first.



PT: This is your first time with the national team and you are just 90 minutes away from World Cup qualification. How excited are you?

Adukwu: I am not excited until I get the ticket. I am focused and that is what I tell my players. They must be focused and let us get the job done because we still need to go to Malawi.

With what I have seen with the team, we grow with every match. When we played Rwanda, it was 1-0 there, but when we came to Ibadan, it was 4-0. When we played Senegal, it was 1-0. In Nigeria, we went to Senegal and won.

So I believe the Malawians will not be an exception.

PT: What is the latest on Janet Akerekomwei’s injury, and Ifeanyi Kindness, who was taken off due to a perceived injury?

Adukwu: For Janet, I spoke to her today. She is getting better. But I don’t think she will be available in Malawi. She is improving, and we’ve spoken several times. I believe as we move towards the World Cup, she will be available.

For Kindness, the doctor just told me that she has muscle pain. There is nothing to worry about.