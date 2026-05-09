Chidozie Awaziem endured a heartbreaking night on Friday after FC Nantes were officially relegated from Ligue 1 following a painful 1-0 defeat to RC Lens at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

The result confirmed Nantes’ drop into Ligue 2 with one match still remaining this season, ending the club’s 13-year stay in the French top flight since earning promotion during the 2012-13 campaign.

Despite their rich history as eight-time French champions, Nantes could not escape the relegation battle after a disastrous league campaign left them stranded on 23 points; five behind AJ Auxerre in the relegation play-off position, making survival mathematically impossible.

The Canaries attempted a late push to avoid relegation, including an impressive 3-0 victory over Olympique de Marseille that briefly reignited belief within the club. However, months of inconsistency and poor attacking returns eventually proved too costly.

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The decisive blow arrived in the 79th minute against Lens when 16-year-old debutant Mezian Soares delivered a moment that will long be remembered in northern France. Introduced from the bench moments earlier, the teenager scored with his very first touch to break Nantes’ resistance and spark wild celebrations among the home supporters as Lens strengthened their title ambitions.

Awaziem played the entire 90 minutes and once again emerged as one of the few positives in an otherwise difficult season for Nantes. The Super Eagles defender battled relentlessly against Lens’ attacking pressure, producing several key clearances and blocks in another committed defensive display.

The 29-year-old was recently named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Week following a commanding performance in Nantes’ victory over Marseille, further underlining his importance to the side despite the club’s struggles.

Awaziem stands tall despite Nantes collapse

Although Nantes’ campaign ended in disappointment, Awaziem’s individual performances have continued to earn widespread recognition across France.

The Nigerian international featured in 26 Ligue 1 matches this season, starting 24 of them, and established himself as one of the leaders of Nantes’ backline during a turbulent year. He contributed one goal and two assists; respectable returns for a defender playing in one of the league’s lowest-scoring sides.

Awaziem also finished the campaign among Ligue 1’s standout defensive performers statistically. He led the entire division in clearances with 158 and ranked among the strongest aerial defenders in the league, winning more than 67 percent of his aerial duels.

However, Nantes’ biggest struggles came in attack. The club managed only five victories in 32 league matches and scored just 29 goals throughout the campaign. Their leading scorer, Matthis Abline, finished with only six league goals as Nantes endured long winless runs that steadily dragged them toward relegation.

For Awaziem, the relegation represents another difficult chapter in a career that has repeatedly involved survival battles across Europe.

Since leaving El-Kanemi Warriors for [FC Porto] in 2014, the Nigerian defender has built a well-travelled career across multiple leagues, featuring in Portugal, Turkey, Spain, Croatia, the United States and France.

The versatile centre-back previously enjoyed loan spells at Nantes, Çaykur Rizespor and CD Leganés before later turning out for Boavista FC, HNK Hajduk Split and Major League Soccer sides FC Cincinnati and Colorado Rapids.

Awaziem returned permanently to Nantes in July 2025 on a three-year contract with hopes of helping stabilise the club and restore its competitiveness in Ligue 1. Instead, he now faces another uncertain summer as speculation grows over whether he will remain with Nantes in Ligue 2 or pursue another opportunity in the French top flight.