A prosecution witness, Shehu Bello, on Wednesday, told the Federal High Court in Abuja that a property in Maitama was bought for N550 million in the ongoing trial of Yahaya Bello, former Kogi State governor.

Mr Bello, a real estate agent and commodity trader, testified as the 14 prosecution witness before Emeka Nwite, the trial judge.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Mr Bello, who served as governor of Kogi State from January 2016 to January 2024, on 19 counts of money laundering.

The charges allege diversion of N80.2 billion from the accounts of the Kogi State Government and some local governments while he was in office.

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Mr Bello has denied the charges but faces related fraud charges involving alleged diversion of N110 billion from the state, with which he allegedly acquired houses in choice areas of Abuja and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The case is before the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Maitama, Abuja.

How Maitama property was bought with N550 million

, was paid for in United States dollars, according to a statement by EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale. Led in evidence by prosecution lawyer Olukayode Enitan, the witness said the property at No. 1 Ikogosi Spring Close, Maitama , was paid for in United States dollars, according to a statement by EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale.

He added he handled the transaction for his client, Faruk Bello.

The witness said they “agreed on N550 million, but it was paid in US dollars in cash. I was also paid my commission in cash,”

He also told the court he helped the same client to buy another property at Lome Street, Wuse Zone 7, Abuja, for N105 million.

Mr Bello said the second payment was made through a bank transfer to the seller. He said he had prior business dealings with Ali Bello.

“Ali Bello ( a nephew to former Governor Yahaya Bello), is my friend. We have done some businesses together in the past, commodity and property business,” the witness said.

He added that he sold his property at Plot 1773, Guzape District, Abuja, to Ali Bello for N68 million after buying it for N63 million.

He also said he helped to find a buyer for another property in Guzape, Abuja, on behalf of Ali Bello.

Ali Bello, the former Governor Bello’s nephew, is the Chief of Staff to the Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo.

He is also on trial before the Federal High Court in Abuja in a separate case filed by the EFCC, being handled by another judge of the court.

The charges against him relate to alleged diversion and laundering of public funds through company accounts, some of which prosecutors say were used to acquire properties in Abuja during Yahaya Bello’s tenure as governor

During proceedings, the prosecution sought to tender the witness’ statement to the EFCC.

However, defence lawyer Joseph Daudu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, objected, arguing it was a cautionary statement and not admissible.

To avoid delay, the prosecution withdrew the document and continued with the case.

Other witnesses also testified

Earlier, the prosecution called its 13th witness, Baba Isa Usman Baffa, an estate surveyor and facility manager.

, also known as Cityscape Shariff Plaza. Mr Baffa told the court that Ali Bello bought a shop at Plot 739, Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja , also known as Cityscape Shariff Plaza.

“He paid an initial deposit of N40 million and later paid the balance of N26 million, including agency fees. A receipt was issued to him, and he was allocated Shop B13,” according to the witness.

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He said the payment was made into the account of Shariff Plaza Management and Facility Company.

Under cross-examination, the witness confirmed that the buyer took possession of the shop. The court later discharged him.

Also, a 12th prosecution witness, Jamilu Abdullahi, a bureau de change operator, was cross-examined on his earlier testimony in another court.

The questioning focused on a $300,000 transaction linked to school fees at the American International School Abuja.

When asked if he stood by his earlier testimony, the witness said he needed to explain before giving a direct answer.

The prosecution, led by Kemi Pinheiro, also a SAN, objected to the demand for a direct response.

“He cannot be confined. There is no law that compels him to answer a question. A witness can keep mute. Muteness is an answer,” he said.

The witness later said he could not recall the full details because of the time that had passed.

He confirmed that E-Traders belonged to him and denied operating an unlicensed bureau de change. “I am a licensed bureau de change operator,” he said.

The court discharged him after the testimony.

Judge Nwite adjourned the case until 7 May for continuation of trial.