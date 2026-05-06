Paris Saint-Germain reached the UEFA Champions League final after a 1-1 draw against FC Bayern Munich on Wednesday night secured a 6-5 aggregate victory for the French champions.

Despite a late goal from Harry Kane, Bayern could not overturn the deficit from the first leg as PSG advanced to a second straight Champions League final.

PSG made a perfect start in Munich when Ousmane Dembélé scored after just two minutes and 19 seconds.

The French forward has now scored in each of his last three Champions League appearances and continues to be one of PSG’s key players this season.

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Dembélé’s strike also became the third-earliest goal ever scored in a Champions League semi-final. Only Marcus Thuram for Inter Milan against Barcelona last season and Kevin De Bruyne for Manchester City against Real Madrid in 2022 scored earlier at that stage of the competition.

The early goal increased PSG’s aggregate lead and put Bayern under pressure in front of their home fans.

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The German side responded strongly and pushed for goals throughout the match. Their efforts finally paid off late in the game when Kane scored to make it 1-1 on the night and 6-5 on aggregate.

However, PSG defended well in the closing stages to hold on and book their place in the final.

Luis Enrique’s side will now face Arsenal FC in the final in Budapest on 30 May.

Arsenal reached the final after defeating Atlético Madrid 2-1 on aggregate, with Bukayo Saka scoring the decisive goal at the Emirates Stadium.