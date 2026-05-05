The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, on Tuesday convened an emergency meeting with senior leadership of the Nigeria Police Force, where he announced sweeping operational reforms, including the creation of a new specialised unit to tackle violent crimes nationwide.

According to a statement issued by police spokesperson, Anthony Placid, the high-level conference, held at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, brought together the Force Management Team, Assistant Inspector Generals (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police to address pressing security concerns and reinforce accountability across commands.

At the centre of the reforms is the establishment of the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), a restructured tactical formation designed to strengthen rapid response to serious crimes. Mr Disu said the unit would operate “strictly on intelligence-based deployment, supported by specialised training, human rights compliance, and structured accountability, with Commissioners of Police bearing direct responsibility for its oversight.”

He noted that the initiative reflects a broader shift towards a more disciplined, transparent and intelligence-driven policing model in response to Nigeria’s evolving security challenges.

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The police chief also outlined significant operational gains recorded in April, underscoring the impact of intelligence-led policing. According to him, police operations led to the arrest of 28 suspected terrorists, 85 kidnapping suspects, 62 armed robbery suspects, 51 murder suspects and 54 suspected cultists.

He added that 189 kidnapped victims were rescued during the period, while operatives recovered 140 firearms, 1,074 rounds of ammunition and 37 stolen vehicles.

Mr Disu further directed Commissioners of Police nationwide to deepen community policing strategies through regular town hall meetings with traditional rulers, religious leaders and other stakeholders. He also ordered that police leadership at state levels make their contact details readily available to improve public trust and communication.

Delta Killing: Officers dismissed, face prosecution

The IGP also addressed the recent extra-judicial killing of a suspect in Delta State, describing the act as “unlawful and inconsistent with the values of the Nigeria Police Force.”

He confirmed that the officers involved in the incident have been dismissed from service and that the matter has been escalated for criminal prosecution.

Mr Disu reiterated that the police maintain a zero-tolerance policy on misconduct and stressed that no officer is above the law.

He said ongoing reforms within the police are anchored on professionalism, discipline and respect for human rights, supported by accountability mechanisms such as the Police Complaints Response Unit (CRU).