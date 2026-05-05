Edo North Senator, Adams Oshiomhole, has called on the National Assembly to direct the revocation of licences of South African companies operating in Nigeria over the continued attacks and killing of Nigerians in South Africa.

Mr Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo State, specifically mentioned MTN Group and DStv, an entertainment company owned by MultiChoice Group, as firms whose licences should be withdrawn.

He made the call while contributing to a motion condemning the xenophobic attacks in South Africa, sponsored by Akwa Ibom North East senator, Aniekan Bassey, during plenary on Tuesday.

The lawmaker said Nigeria should adopt retaliatory economic measures rather than rely solely on diplomacy.

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“It is time to reciprocate. This Senate should adopt a position that MTN, a South African company that is carting away millions of dollars from Nigerians everyday, that Nigeria nationalise it and withdraw its licence so that the Nigerian company can take over the MTN business and recruit more people. Those coming from South Africa will find good jobs working with the company that will replace MTN. And I know that the South African president has interest in MTN.

“The second is that we ask the minister of communication or the federal government to revoke the Dstv, which is also a South African company that is carting away millions of dollars even abusing and resorting to practices that’ll not even be acceptable in South Africa,” he said.

In recent weeks, violent protests have erupted in parts of South Africa, targeting African migrants, including Nigerians. Videos circulating on social media show mobs attacking foreigners, with several Nigerians reportedly killed.

There are also allegations that security officials failed to intervene in some of the attacks. Two Nigerians were reportedly killed in April by personnel of the South African National Defence Force in Port Elizabeth.

One victim, Ekpenyong Andrew, was arrested and later found dead in Pretoria, while another, Amaramiro Emmanuel, died from injuries allegedly sustained during an attack by security personnel.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, said the government is considering repatriating Nigerians from South Africa due to the violence. She also called for a thorough investigation into the reported killings.

Nigeria should hit South African economy

Mr Oshiomhole argued that rather than merely grieving over the xenophobic attacks, lawmakers should focus on measures that would impact South Africa’s economy.

He said once South Africa’s economy is affected, the country’s president would have no choice but to appeal to Nigerians.

“I don’t want this Senate to be shedding tears to sympathise with those who have died. We didn’t come here to shed tears and I’m not going to shed tears. If you hit me, I’ll hit you. It is an economic struggle. What the black South Africans are saying is that Nigerians are taking their jobs. Okay Nigerians come home and take the job of MTN, Nigerians come home and take over the job of Dstv.

“When we hit back, the president of South Africa will not only talk, he’ll go on his knees to recognise that Nigerians cannot be intimated and we do not condone any one life being lost. To kill our people, as if we’re headless? We’re not. By the time we turn their economy into hardship, we withdraw MTN licence, we revoke Dstv license, those coming from South Africa will have good jobs to do. When we have this balance of madness, I believe there’ll be sanity. Let us fight in a manner that they’ll be the one begging,” Mr Oshiomhole said.

Senate rejects retaliation call

Responding, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the National Assembly would not support a resolution targeting South African businesses.

He emphasised that lawmakers would instead pursue diplomatic solutions to address the crisis

Mr Akpabio called for compensation for victims and announced that the Senate and House of Representatives would constitute a joint ad hoc committee to engage with South African lawmakers on the issue.

He also said the foreign affairs minister would be invited to brief the National Assembly on efforts to curb the attacks.

The Senate adopted the recommendations of the senate president through a voice vote and observed a minute of silence in honour of those who lost their lives.