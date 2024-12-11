The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said that the administration of Bola Tinubu is committed to advancing press freedom and implementing economic reforms aimed at alleviating the suffering of Nigerians.

He spoke at the 2024 International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria Conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

The conference was with the theme, ‘Democracy, Media Freedom and the Imperative of Protecting Nigeria’s Civic Space’.

He pledged that the rights of the press will be protected by the Nigerian government, noting that freedom of the press “is indispensable to our democracy”.

“This government understands that a thriving media is essential for accountability and transparency,” he added.

Despite the Nigerian government’s avowed commitment to press freedom, journalists continue to face diverse forms of harassment and attacks, with the Reporters Without Borders ranking the country 112 among 180 countries in its 2024 World Press Freedom Index.

During its 2nd Edition of the Civic Space Guard Conference in October, the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) reported that 90 per cent of recorded attacks on journalists happened during reporting assignments.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

It blamed 70 per cent of the infringements on politicians and the police are responsible, and that assaults made up 35 per cent of incidents, with one in five of these resulting in a fatality. The report said non-violent infringements were particularly high, making up 64 per cent of verified cases.

The report documented incidents like tear gas usage, shootings, bombings, and threats, indicating that journalists face harassment even in locations where they should be safe, including government offices and polling stations.

So far in 2024, the Press Attack Tracker of the Centre for Journalism and Innovation Development (CJID) has verified 128 cases of attacks against journalists in Nigeria.

The Minister Idris acknowledged the threats that Nigerian journalists are facing, however, he assured the audience that the government is actively addressing the issue.

He urged journalists to practice ethical journalism.

“The media faces significant challenges. Since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office in May 2023, and since my appointment as Minister of Information and National Orientation in August, we have reiterated our commitment to ensuring and expanding press freedom. Each time press freedom has appeared threatened, I have personally intervened to ensure due process prevails and fundamental rights are respected.

“President Tinubu, as a former pro-democracy activist, values press freedom. His reforms, including strengthening the judiciary, further prove his commitment. However, we must realize that freedom comes with responsibility. Media practitioners must balance their rights with respect for others and avoid abusing the power they wield as shapers of public opinion,” he stated

‘How Tinubu’s administration will alleviate poverty’

Mr Idris said the Tinubu administration is committed to alleviating the suffering of Nigerians through the tax reform bills sent to the National Assembly for passage.

He said, “Importantly, these tax reforms complement ongoing macroeconomic reforms, which are converting trillions of Naira previously lost to a wasteful and abused subsidy program into substantial savings.

“These savings are now financing projects such as student loans and stipends, low consumer credit, agricultural production, social investments, and more. All these are foundational elements required for building a prosperous country that the world cannot ignore. President Tinubu’s vision is that no one will be left behind in the new Nigeria emerging under his watch.”

“The old, the young, female, male, students, farmers, artisans, traders, transporters, salespeople, media workers, retirees—everyone will benefit from targeted initiatives aimed at unlocking enduring prosperity.

“This is what the Renewed Hope Agenda is all about. I therefore seek your support in amplifying the efforts of the federal government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to actualize the most far-reaching economic reforms since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999,” he added.

Nigeria’s Constitution does not guarantee a free press

In his keynote address, former Director General of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) Tony Iredia said contrary to general belief, the Nigerian Constitution does not guarantee press freedom.

He said section 22 of the constitution, often cited as a protection of press freedom, merely mandates journalists to hold government accountable to the people.

“Section 39 of the Constitution grants freedom of expression to all citizens, including the right to own media platforms. However, this is not the same as freedom of the press. Section 22, often cited as press freedom, is more of a mandate, tasking the media with holding the government accountable. Yet, there are no provisions granting the press the necessary protections to fulfill this mandate,” he said.

He said absence of press freedom is among other features that show democracy has not fully developed in Nigeria, adding that democracy cannot thrive without press freedom.

“The challenges faced by the media in Nigeria—lack of true press freedom, politicisation of public policy, remnants of dictatorship, and suppression of protests—undermine democracy. As media professionals, we must continue to advocate for an environment where the press can function freely and independently.

“Without a free press, democracy cannot survive. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the media remains a cornerstone of democratic governance,” he said.

In his welcome address, Editor-in-Chief of Premium Times and President of IPI Nigeria, Musikilu Mojeed, called for safeguarding Nigeria’s civic space because of the incessant harassment, arrests, and intimidation of journalists.

Mr Mojeed urged security agencies to commit to better practices moving forward.

“We hope this meeting marks a turning point where no journalist will be arrested, detained, or invited for questioning simply for doing their job,” he said.

He noted that the presence of the Director General of the State Security Service. (SSS), Adeola Ajayi, at the event “signifies a step toward fostering better relationships between the media and security agencies.”

Meanwhile, Kabir Yusuf, Chair of the Board of Trustees of IPI Nigeria, stressed that a free press is integral to a free society and that it is the shared responsibility of all stakeholders — including government officials, journalists, and civil society — to protect this fundamental right.

Mr Yusuf called for continued advocacy and dialogue to address the pressing issues facing the media.

“Let us continue to advance the cause of press freedom, and may God help the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Panel discusses press freedom

The panel discussion on “Democracy, Media Freedom, and the Imperative of Protecting Nigeria’s Civic Space,” moderated by Busola Ajibola, Waziri Adio, Garba Shehu, and Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika.

The discussion revealed widespread concern over harassment, intimidation, and legislative pressures that stifle independent reporting through the Cybercrime Act.

The panelists urged the media to remain committed to truth and objectivity, ensuring their role as a trusted source of information in society.

They also advocated for a closer synergy between the government and the media.

They argued that such a partnership is crucial for journalists to perform their duties effectively, free from fear of reprisal, and to ensure that the media continues to fulfil its critical role in holding the government accountable and safeguarding democratic values.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

