The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has established a new Katsina Zonal Directorate, signalling a strategic push to step up its crackdown on financial crimes across the North-West region.

The Katsina Zonal Directorate, which quietly commenced operations in January, is now fully active, with a mandate covering both Zamfara and Katsina States.

The Acting Zonal Director of the directorate, Chinedu Ozugha, disclosed this during an interactive session with newsmen in Katsina on Wednesday.

According to him, the directorate has so far received quite a number of petitions, explaining that it has commenced investigating some high-profile individuals.

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Mr Ozugha said, “The move to open this office underscores a renewed commitment to fighting corruption and financial fraud in Nigeria, particularly in the northern region.

“This expansion is part of a nationwide effort to strengthen the anti-corruption campaign, and also to decentralise operations to the grassroots.

“However, the battle cannot be won by the EFCC alone, calling for a united front involving citizens, the media, and other institutions.

“Public enlightenment is critical. People must understand what constitutes corruption and the consequences it carries. The fight must begin at the community level.”

The director also highlighted the crucial role of investigative journalism in exposing corruption, urging media practitioners to partner with the commission in amplifying awareness and uncovering illicit activities.

He, therefore, stressed the need for a stronger synergy between the commission and journalists to see a Nigeria free from corruption and other crimes.

According to him, with adequate support, the commission will be better equipped to track down corrupt individuals, and also uncover financial trails.

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“We also want people to know that EFCC is now fully on ground in Katsina. If you have information, come forward, we will act,” Mr Ozugha said.

He further revealed that in spite of its relatively short stay, the zonal office had begun leveraging judicial support to ensure faster prosecution of suspects.

Mr Ozugha assured that the commission was open to petitions from the public, promising prompt action on credible reports.

(NAN)