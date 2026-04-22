The presidency has released the statement below, saying the two ministers who vacated their office on Tuesday were not sacked but resigned from office.

Wednesday’s statement came about 24 hours after the presidency announced the exit of Messrs Edun and Dangiwa from the cabinet. The Tuesday statement did not state that the officers resigned but announced their replacements. Sources in the presidency told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Edun, a long time associate of President Bola Tinubu was let go following persistent disagreements on policy matters with the president.

However, on Wednesday, presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga said the two men resigned their position. He said Mr Edun resigned on health grounds.

See Mr Onanuga’s full statement below.

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Former Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, duly tendered his resignation from office, citing health reasons, before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced his replacement on Tuesday.

Also, the former Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, similarly resigned and thanked the president for the opportunity given him to serve in the Federal Executive Council.

Mr Edun, who clocked 70 on Monday and has battled recent ill health, fittingly submitted his resignation letter on his birthday, thanking the president for the opportunity to serve Nigeria.

“It has been a pleasure and privilege to serve your administration and the Renewed Hope Agenda,” his letter read.

“Under your leadership, Nigeria has emerged stronger, more resilient and more internationally respected.

“I wish you and the administration every success in the future,” he wrote.

On Tuesday, before the Office of the Secretary of the Government of the Federation announced his departure from the Cabinet, Mr Edun paid a valedictory visit to the president at the villa. He held an hour-long discussion with the president and then left to focus on his private businesses.

Mr Dangiwa, an architect, previously served as the managing director of the Federal Mortgage Bank between 2015 and 2022, as well as Secretary to the Katsina State Government, before President Tinubu appointed him as housing minister in August 2023.

Mr Edun, an economist and investment banker, served as Lagos State commissioner for finance between 1999 and 2004, during the tenure of then Governor Bola Tinubu.

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Before then, he worked from 1980 to 1986 at Chase Merchant Bank (later Continental) in Lagos. He joined the World Bank in September 1986 through the elite Young Professionals programmes, where he worked on economic and financial packages for several countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

In 1989, he co-founded Investment Banking & Trust Company Limited (now Stanbic IBTC) and served as executive director. In 1994, he founded Denham Management Limited, which has since become the Chapelhill Denham Group. He served as chairman from 2008 to 2021.

President Tinubu has expressed deep appreciation to Edun and Dangiwa for their dedicated service and significant contributions to the administration’s economic reform programme and wished them continued success in their future endeavours.

In the same vein, the president has urged the new Minister of Finance, Taiwo Oyedele, to consolidate ongoing reforms and advance the administration’s fiscal and economic objectives with renewed focus, discipline, and innovation.

President Tinubu will shortly send the ministerial nominee for housing, Muttaqha Darma, also from Katsina, like Mr Dangiwa, to the Senate for confirmation.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)