Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has officially submitted the name of Murtala Garo to the state House of Assembly for confirmation as his new deputy.

The nomination followed the resignation of the former deputy governor, Aminu Abdussalam, on 27 March, and weeks of intense politicking among the political figures within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor finally nominated Mr Garo, who served as the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs under the Abdullahi Ganduje administration, and as a running mate to the Kano APC governorship candidate, Nasiru Gawuna, in the 2023 elections.

The governor’s media aide, Mustapha Muhammad, in a statement on Wednesday, said Mr Garo’s name has been transmitted to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as deputy governor.

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He said the nomination is in line with Section 191(3) of the Nigerian Constitution, which empowers the governor to nominate a deputy governor where a vacancy exists.

“The position became vacant following the voluntary resignation of the former Deputy Governor, Comrade Abdussalam Gwarzo, on March 27, 2026.

“Following a wide consultation with key stakeholders, the Governor has requested the Assembly to grant the necessary approval for Garo’s nomination,” the official statement said.

The 26 days of intense politicking

Mr Garo was nominated 26 days after the deputy governor’s seat became vacant. Other contenders included the former Secretary to the Government of Kano State, Rabiu Suleiman, and the lawmaker representing Rano/Kibiya/Bunkure Federal Constituency, Kabiru Alhassan.

Insiders said Mr Garo edged other contenders because of the governor’s move to appease APC members he met in the party and following the surprise defection of the 2023 APC governorship candidate, Mr Gawuna, to the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC).

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Gawuna left the APC weeks after the governor joined the party from the NNPP.

Mr Gawuna’s defection to the ADC is believed to have been the major factor that helped Mr Garo secure the position.

Corruption allegations and alleged electoral fraud

Mr Garo, like his political godfather, Mr Ganduje, is being investigated by the state government for alleged misappropriation of ₦57.4 billion meant for local government.

Ironically, both Messrs Garo and Gawuna were detained by the police in 2019 for alleged electoral malpractice. The incident occurred during the collation of results for the Kano governorship election when Mr Yusuf was the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In 2019, as results for the governorship election were being collated, the Nasarawa Local Government result was the final piece of the puzzle. At that point, the PDP candidate, Mr Yusuf, was leading the incumbent governor, Mr Ganduje, until Messrs Garo and Gawuna allegedly invaded the collation centre and tore the result sheets for Nasarawa LG to prevent the final announcement, which would have likely sealed a victory for the opposition candidate.

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A physical confrontation ensued involving party agents and security personnel. The police intervened and took Messrs Garo and Gawuna, who was then the deputy governor, into custody to rescue them from an angry mob and to investigate the disruption of the electoral process.

The Nasarawa results were disrupted and destroyed, INEC declared the election “inconclusive.” This led to a supplementary election, which ultimately saw Governor Ganduje narrow the gap and retain his seat.