Judge Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, fixed 26 May for “definite” hearing of the asset forfeiture case against former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

She also warned lawyers against conduct calculated to stall the proceedings before her, according to a statement from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday.

Ms Abdulmalik threatened to invoke the court’s contempt powers whenever necessary to curtail any lawyer’s conduct capable of stalling proceedings.

Mr Malami has faced the forfeiture proceedings alongside separate trials on money laundering and gun charges since the beginning of the year.

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Up to 57 assets seized from Mr Malami, which are valued at N212.8 billion by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), are currently under an interim forfeiture order of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

On 7 January, the court issued an order of interim forfeiture of the 57 properties, which the EFCC told Judge Emeka Nwite, who was then overseeing the case, were proceeds of Mr Malami’s unlawful activities.

The multi-billion-naira properties, largely comprising luxury residential and commercial assets, were said to be located in Abuja, Kebbi, Kano and Kaduna states.

Mr Malami has challenged the interim forfeiture order, insisting that he legitimately acquired the assets.

Tuesday’s hearing is a continuation of the forfeiture proceedings

Tuesday’s hearing

At the start of Tuesday’s proceedings, EFCC’s lawyer, Jibrin Okutepa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), informed the court that he had earlier received a call from lead defence counsel, Joseph Daudu, also a SAN, notifying him of his engagement at the Court of Appeal on time-sensitive matters.

Mr Okutepa said Mr Daudu indicated that a representative would come to produce a letter about his engagement at the Court of Appeal.

“My Lord, I came and met the letter which was given to us, showing that he is before the Court of Appeal in two matters involving the PDP(the Peoples Democratic Party). But before then, My Lord, I had written to the learned senior counsel expressing my profound displeasure over the manner we have been treated in this matter,” Mr Okutepa said.

Warning

Responding the judge, emphasised the need for strict compliance with court directives, noting that the interim forfeiture order had been published for 14 days notice to enable interested parties to show cause.

“My directive is that this interim forfeiture was placed in a newspaper for fourteen days for parties to show cause. I am going to give a definite date for hearing. Any counsel whose processes are not in will be deemed to have shut himself out,” she said.

The judge further warned that he would not condone any act of misconduct.

“If you are not satisfied with my decision, you can approach the appellate court. But at the next adjourned date, this matter will be heard. If your processes are not filed, they will be deemed abandoned. I will not entertain any rascality from any lawyer who decides to be unruly in my court,” he said, adding that if need, she would cite any erring lawyer “for contempt” and possibly “jail you.”

She subsequently ordered all parties and interested persons to file and serve their processes on or before April 27, 2026.

“All parties and interested parties must file and serve their processes on or before April 27, 2026. Any defaulting party has shut itself out. Any process served after that date will not be recognized by this court,” she ruled.

She added that responses must be filed within stipulated timelines to ensure readiness for hearing.

The judge then set 26 May for the hearing of all pending applications.

The same judge is overseeing the N8.7 billion money laundering trial of Mr Malami alongside his wife, Asabe Bashir, and his son.

The case, also brought by the EFCC, came up before the judge on Monday. At the end of Monday’s hearing, she adjourned further proceedings until 13 May.

She also presides over gun charges instituted against Mr Malami and his son.

On 15 April, Ms Abdulmalik, the judge, set 26 May and 15 June for trial.

Mr Malami spent up to two months in detention from December last year as investigation by the EFCC and later the State Security Service (SSS) intensified.

He served as the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice from 2015 to 2023, during the immediate-past administration of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) last year.

He is seeking to run for governor of Kebbi State on the platform of his new party come 2027.