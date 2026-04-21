The Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), Rivers State Chapter, has concluded its flagship annual conference, TFAIR 2026, with a strong call for architects to take a leading role in shaping Nigeria’s development agenda.

Held from 16 to 18 April in Port Harcourt, the three-day event brought together architects, urban planners, engineers, quantity surveyors, policymakers, and academics under the theme: “Architecture & The Built Environment as Instruments of National Development.”

This year’s conference also marked the 40th anniversary of the Rivers State Chapter, celebrating four decades of professional impact in Nigeria’s built environment.

The event attracted high-level participation from across the country. The NIA National President, Arc Sani I. Saulawa (FNIA), was represented by the Third Vice President, Arc David Majekodunmi (FNIA). Also in attendance were the Honorary General Secretary, Arc Ninah Nimi Briggs, as well as chapter chairmen from Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Enugu, and Bayelsa States. Past leaders of the Rivers Chapter, including its first female chairman, Arc. Oriaku Hanson Oyet-Ile (FNIA) was also present.

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Reimagining the Built Environment

The conference opened with a focus on history, culture, and responsibility. In his keynote address, Prof Napoleon Ono Imaah revisited Port Harcourt’s origins as a Garden City, urging stakeholders to restore its founding vision through deliberate planning and design.

A multidisciplinary panel session examined the challenges facing Nigeria’s built environment, highlighting systemic issues and calling for stronger collaboration across professions. Speakers emphasised the need for intentional, coordinated interventions to drive meaningful change.

Arc Abiodun Akinola closed the first day with a compelling message on the evolving role of architects, urging practitioners to move beyond design and actively shape national development outcomes.

Innovation, Climate and the Future of Practice

Day two spotlighted innovation and sustainability. Discussions explored how architecture can position Nigeria within the global climate economy, with speakers highlighting opportunities in climate-responsive design and green infrastructure.

Participants also examined the profession’s future, addressing issues such as talent retention, ethical standards, global competitiveness, and the economics of architectural practice.

An academic session introduced emerging technologies, including blockchain, as potential tools for improving transparency, revenue models, and community safety within the industry.

Empowering the Next Generation

The final day focused on the Young Architects Forum, which hosted sessions aimed at equipping emerging professionals with the skills and perspective needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry.

The conference concluded with the presentation of the Port Harcourt 2050 Communiqué, a forward-looking document outlining collective commitments by stakeholders to transform Nigeria’s built environment over the coming decades.

Celebrating Excellence

TFAIR 2026 ended with an awards gala honouring outstanding contributions to architecture. Awards were presented across three categories: Residential Design, Civic Design, and Sustainable Design.

A Call to Lead

Speaking at the close of the event, the Rivers State Chapter Chairman, Arc. Tosan Mirabel Omatsone, noted that the conference reaffirmed the profession’s readiness to take on a broader leadership role.

“TFAIR 2026 has demonstrated that Nigerian architects are ready to lead, not only in design, but in shaping the conversations that define how our cities grow, who they serve, and what they represent.”

ABOUT NIARSC

The Nigerian Institute of Architects, Rivers State Chapter (NIARSC) is the professional body representing registered architects in Rivers State. It promotes the practice of architecture, professional development and the advancement of the built environment in Nigeria.

MEDIA CONTACT

Nigerian Institute of Architects, Rivers State Chapter | Port Harcourt, Nigeria

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