The Zamfara State Government has directed law enforcement agencies to intensify action against traffic offenders across the state.

The directive was issued on Tuesday by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, while receiving a report on traffic violations and related offences in Gusau.

The move follows the State Government’s decision in February to set up a committee to examine the prevalence and nature of traffic violations and related offences in Zamfara State. The committee chaired by Salisu Bello Fago, a deputy commissioner of police, was given the mandate

of curbing frequent accidents claiming lives in the state.

Addressing the committee, the SSG decried the reckless attitude of some road users, noting that it continues to threaten public safety.

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He further charged law enforcement agencies to track and prosecute offenders without fear or favour, regardless of their status in society, while also cautioning against extortion of citizens.

“It is important to state without ambiguity that the violations highlighted in this report, ranging from traffic indiscipline to the abuse of regulated privileges, directly undermine government’s ongoing efforts to build safe, orderly, and secure urban and inter-local government transport systems.

“This is particularly concerning the significant investments being made in strategic infrastructure across the State Capital and key Local Government Headquarters.

“Let me reiterate that any act of non-compliance, negligence, or deliberate violation, whether by individuals, commercial operators, or officials entrusted with enforcement responsibilities, will not be tolerated.

“Heads of relevant agencies will be held accountable for lapses within their jurisdictions. Enforcement must be firm, fair, and consistent, in strict adherence to established laws and operational guidelines,” he stated.

Mr Nakwada also charged relevant government agencies to intensify public awareness campaigns while urging members of the public to strictly adhere to traffic rules and regulations.

He also thanked the members of the committee for their diligence, assuring them that the state government will carefully study the report and implement recommendations that will significantly improve traffic management and promote safer and more orderly roads across the state.

Parts of the committee’s recommendations include establishing a joint task force comprising personnel from security and law enforcement agencies to work along with the Zamfara Road Traffic Court already established by the state government.

It was disclosed that this week alone, the Road Traffic Court has convicted about 270 offenders in the state.