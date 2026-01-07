The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the interim forfeiture of 57 properties suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities allegedly linked to Abubakar Malami, SAN, former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, to the Federal Government.

Justice Emeka Nwite granted the order following an ex-parte motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and moved by its counsel, Ekele Iheanacho, SAN.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the multi-billion-naira properties, largely comprising luxury residential and commercial assets, are located in Abuja, Kebbi, Kano and Kaduna states.

Although the order was made on Tuesday, its Certified True Copy (CTC) was sighted by NAN on Wednesday.

In his ruling, Justice Nwite said:

“It is hereby ordered that an interim order of this honourable court is made forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria the properties described in Schedule One below, which are reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.”

The judge further directed that the interim forfeiture order be published in a national daily, inviting any person or organisation with an interest in the listed properties to show cause within 14 days why a final forfeiture order should not be made.

The matter was adjourned to January 27 for report of compliance.

The Abubakar Malami-linked Properties Listed for Interim Forfeiture

The assets include, among others:

**Luxury Duplex at Amazon Street, Plot No. 3011 Within Cadastral Zone, A06 Maitama; File No: AN enhancement 11352, which was purchased in December 2022 at N500, 000, 000.00 (value after enhancement at N5, 950, 000, 000);

**Two Winged Large Storey Building Situate at No. 3, Onitsha Crescent, Area 11,Garki, Cadastral Zone, A03, Abuja (formerly Harmonia Hotels Limited), FCT, which was purchased Dec. 2018 at N7, 000, 000, 000.00.

**Plot 683, Jabi District, Cadastral Zone B04, Comprising of a five storey Building (Now Luxurious Meethaq Hotels Ltd, Jabi with 53 rooms/suites), which was purchased in Sept. 2020 at carcass level at N850, 000, 000. 00 with additional N300, 000, 000 to take possession (value after completion N8, 400, 000, 000).

**Property No. 3130 within Cadastral Zone A04, Asokoro District, FCT, Abuja, Comprising of Terraces, purchased in Jan. 2021 at N360, 000, 000.00.

**Property No. 3 Rhine Street, Maitama, Abuja (MEETHAQ HOTELS LTD, MAITAMA WITH 15 ROOMS), which was purchased on in Feb. 2018 at N430, 000, 000.00 (current value after rehabilitation is N12, 950, 000, 000).

**Plot No. 1241B, Asokoro District Zone (NO. 11A YAKUBU GOWON CRESCENT) ASOKORO DISTRICT, which was purchased July 2021 at N325, 000, 000.00.

**SHOP NO. C82 CITISCAPE — SHARIFF PLAZA, PLOT 739 CADASTRAL ZONE A07, AMINU KANO CRESCENT, WUSE Il, FCT, ABUJA, which was purchased in March 2024 at N120, 000, 000.00.

**NO. 4 AHMADU BELLO WAY, NASARAWA GRA, KANO, which was purchased in Dec. 2022 at N300, 000, 000. 00

**PLOT 157, LAMIDO CRESCENT, NASARAWA, GRA, KANO, purchased in July 2019 with no specific amount stated.

**A PLAZA, COMMERCIAL TOILETS, LAUNDERING, WAREHOUSE TANKS ADJACENT TO BIRNIN KEBBI MARKET, which was purchased in 2021 at N100, 000, 000.00.

**100 HECTARES OF LAND ALONG BRININ KEBBI, JEGA ROAD, which was purchased in 2020 at N100, 000, 000.00.

** Four BEDROOM BUNGALOW GESSE PHASE, BIRNIN KEBBI, which was purchased in 2023 at N101, 000, 000.00.

** SHOPS NOS. A36, B3 VEGAS MALL, WUSE 2, ABUJA, which was purchased in July 2023 at N158, 000, 000.00.

**NO. 26, BABBI DRIVE, BUA ESTATE, ABUJA, purchased in 2022 at N136, 000, 000.00.

**NO. 27, EFAB ESTATES AVENUE, 59™ CRESCENT, GWARIMPA, ABUJA, purchased in Jan. 2016 at N120, 000, 000.00.

**Four BEDROOM/ 2 ROOMS BOYS QUARTERS AT NO. 10B, DOKA CRESCENT ABAKPA GRA, KADUNA, purchased in Jan. 2018 at N40, 000, 000.00.

**PLOT NO. 13, IPENT 7 ESTATE, KARSANA DISTRICT, ABUJA, purchased in June 2018 at N85, 000, 000.00.

**A BEDROOM DUPLEX & BOYS QUARTERS AT NO. 12 YALINGA STREET, OFF ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA CRESCENT, WUSE Il, ABUJA, purchased in Oct. 2018 at N150, 000, 000.00.

**TWO WAREHOUSE SHOPS B40 AND B46, WUSE MARKET, ABUJA, purchased in July 2020 at N50, 000, 000.00.

**TWIN HOUSES AT ZONE E, APO LEGISLATIVE QUARTERS, CADASTRAL ZONE B01, PLOT 14014, GUDU DISTRICT, ABUJA, it was purchased between Feb and May 2017 at N250, 000, 000.00.

**Properties acquired by Khadimiyya for Justice & Development Initiative at the Academic Garden City, Birnin Kebbi, sold by the Federal Housing Authority Mortgage namely.

Others are nine units of three bedroom, bungalow, three units of two bedroom, bungalow, and 5.4 hectares of land, which were purchased between Feb. 2023 and Sept. 2023 at N187, 000, 000.00, among other assets listed in the schedule.

Ongoing Malami Criminal Trial

NAN reports that Mr Malami, his wife Hajia Bashir Asabe, and his son Abubakar Abdulaziz are currently facing an ₦8.7 billion money laundering charge before Justice Nwite.

In the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/700/2025, the EFCC named Mr Malami, his wife, his son, and an employee of Rahamaniyya Properties Ltd, a firm linked to the former minister, as defendants.

The 16-count charge accuses them of conducting suspicious financial transactions, concealing the unlawful origin of funds, and acquiring high-value properties across Abuja, Kano and Kebbi.

The alleged offences were said to have occurred between 2015 and 2025, covering the eight years Mr Malami served as Attorney-General during the administration of late President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the EFCC, Mr Malami, his wife and son allegedly conspired to disguise the origin of illicit funds, acquire properties indirectly, and retain proceeds of unlawful activities, contrary to the Money Laundering (Prohibition and Prevention) Acts of 2011 (as amended) and 2022.

In one of the counts, the commission alleged that between July 2022 and June 2025, Malami and his son directed Metropolitan Auto Tech Limited to conceal over ₦1 billion in a Sterling Bank account, knowing the funds were proceeds of unlawful activity.

