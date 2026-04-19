Journalist and politician, Wale Adedayo, has sparked concerns among colleagues, friends, and followers after his Facebook post suggesting he was ready to join the ancestors.

Mr Adedayo, who previously served as the chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), marked his 60th birthday on Saturday.

He wrote on his Facebook page in commemoration of his birthday: “Peace, at last! Ready to join the ancestors now. Others can take over from here as we have done our bit to the best of the abilities and available resources provided by Olodumare!”

The post triggered concerns, with many in his sphere online and interpreting it as a possible suicide note and reaching out to him.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

However, in a follow-up message, the journalist dismissed such interpretations, saying his statement was misunderstood.

“Sincere thanks to friends, who got in touch and also wrote on my Facebook wall yesterday. To some, what I wrote was like a suicide note. O ti o! To others, Babalawo has given up. Not at all!” he wrote.

Mr Adedayo explained that his message reflected his spiritual beliefs and long-held views about mortality, rather than any intention to end his life.

Citing Islamic teachings and Yoruba proverbs, he said his perspective was shaped by the understanding that life is uncertain and that individuals must live with the consciousness of death.

“In one Hadith that has been with me since my IRK days at Gaskiyah College II (now, Cardoso High School), Badia, Ijora, Lagos, the Prophet said, ‘When you wake up in the morning, do not assume you’ll see the evening, and when you sleep at night, do not assume you’ll see the morning’,” he wrote.

He added that the message was an affirmation of his commitment to live responsibly and contribute positively to society.

“Yesterday was the final day of my 60th birthday celebrations. And, my note was an affirmation to my Eleda that I’ll NEVER betray my life’s journey – prepare more for the other side by doing everything possible to make my immediate society better than I met it,” he said.

The clarification appeared to calm concerns among his followers, many of whom had earlier flooded his page with messages of worry and support.

Birthday felicitation

Meanwhile, birthday tributes continued to pour in for the journalist, who previously served as chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area in Ogun State.

In a congratulatory message, Oluwadare Kehinde, the executive chairman of the council, described Mr Adebayo as a leader whose courage, service, and commitment to grassroots development remain a reference point.

“Sixty cheers to a leader whose courage, service, and commitment to grassroots development remain a reference point in our local government. Your contributions to Ijebu East and Ogun State at large are deeply appreciated.

“As you mark this diamond jubilee, I pray that God grants you long life, sound health, and more wisdom to continue serving humanity. Happy 60th birthday, sir,” he wrote.

READ ALSO: Tinubu extols journalist Chido Onumah on 60th birthday

Mr Adedayo, a journalist for decades, made headlines in September 2023, when he was controversially removed from office in the aftermath of accusing Governor Dapo Abiodun of diverting statutory federal allocations of the 20 LGAs in the state.

In December 2025, the Ogun State High Court in Ijebu Ode nullified the removal of Wale Adedayo as the chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of the state.

Judge Catherine Ogunsanya, in her judgement, awarded N30 million in general damages to Mr Adedayo after finding that the process leading to his removal was “illegal, null and void.”