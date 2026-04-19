The newly built Idera Multi-Purpose Hall in Otan Ayegbaju, Osun State, came alive during the finale of the 6th Michael and Felicia Alabi Memorial Table Tennis Tournament, where Rilwan Akanbi and Bisola Asaju rose to the occasion and claimed national glory.

For five days, more than 200 players from across Nigeria battled for supremacy and a share of the ₦5 million prize pool—an increase from last year’s ₦3.5 million.

The tournament, staged under the auspices of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation and powered by the Michael and Felicia Alabi Foundation, has steadily grown into one of the country’s most prestigious fixtures.

Akanbi’s path to victory was paved with grit. He dethroned defending champion Abdulbasit Abdulfatai in the semifinal before overpowering Wasiu Azeez 4–2 in the men’s singles final. Asaju, meanwhile, seized her moment in the women’s singles, defeating Favour Ojo 4–2 to clinch the crown. Her triumph came after the shock early exit of reigning champion Hope Udoaka in the round of 16, signalling a new order in the women’s game.

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The junior categories provided their own drama. In the girls’ U-15 final, Chinenye Okafor swept past debutant Deborah Festus 3–0. Yet it was Festus who captured hearts—her fearless run to the final in her first national outing drew praise from NTTF President Adesoji Tayo, who lauded her courage against seasoned competitors. On the boys’ side, Umar Ayoola was clinical, dispatching Abdulateef Abdulsalam 3–0 to secure the U-15 title.

The closing ceremony carried a celebratory air. Nigeria Olympic Committee Secretary General Tunde Popoola commended Ayodeji Alabi, chairman of the Osun State Table Tennis Association, for his commitment to sustaining the tournament. He urged athletes to use the competition as a springboard toward national team selection, sharpening their skills against the best in the country.

This year’s edition also paid homage to a stalwart of the sport. Nigeria’s oldest international umpire, John Peters, who recently turned 80, was especially recognised. Despite his age, Peters remains a fixture at major competitions nationwide—a testament to his enduring passion for the game.