President Bola Tinubu congratulates Chido Onumah, journalist, author, and civil society activist, on his 60th birthday on 10 April.

President Tinubu joins friends and comrades in celebrating Mr Onumah and his life of dedication to promoting democratic ethos, press freedom, and media literacy in Nigeria.

President Tinubu recalls Mr Onumah’s participation in pro-democracy movements as a student activist in the 1980s and as a young journalist with publications such as The Guardian, AM News, PM News, The News, The Punch, among others.

President Tinubu extols the contributions of Mr Onumah in galvanising Nigerians to support the war against corruption as head of the then Fix Nigeria Initiative, a project of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

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“As a civil society activist, Dr Onumah contributed significantly to the promotion of Media and Information Literacy, especially among young people. His support for the implementation and promotion of the whistleblowing policy under the last administration is equally praiseworthy, ” the president said.

President Tinubu urged Mr Onumah to rededicate himself to the service of his fatherland by deepening causes that foster national unity, expand civic space, and strengthen democracy.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information and Strategy)

11 April 2026