The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has ratified the National Working Committee led by David Mark to steer the party affairs for the next four years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the decision was reached during the party’s 8th national convention held on Tuesday in Abuja.

NAN also reports that the delegates from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) voted overwhelmingly to affirm the newly-constituted leadership.

The convention also approved key amendments to the party’s constitution through voting.

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In his remarks, Mr Mark commended the planning committee’s chairman, describing the convention as organised and superior to previous conventions he had attended in the course of his political career.

He described the convention as the beginning of ADC’s march toward national leadership, urging members to remain committed to the growth and development of the party.

(NAN)