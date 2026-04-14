The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday demanded an investigation into a recent airstrike on a market on the part of Yobe State bordering Borno State.

The strike claimed the lives of several persons.

The NHRC requested inclusion in the investigative team alongside the National Assembly and representatives of affected communities.

According to a statement from the commission on Tuesday, the Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), offered his condolences to the families of the victims and condemned the strike.

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Mr Ojukwu called for an “immediate, independent, and transparent investigation into the Yobe market airstrike. Such an investigation must not be left solely to the Nigerian Air Force.”

He added, “It must include the NHRC, the National Assembly, independent experts, and representatives of affected communities to guarantee impartiality and public confidence.

“Accountability at all levels of command. All persons involved in the chain of command, from intelligence assessment, mission authorisation to the pilots who executed the strike, must be identified and, where culpability is established, held to account in accordance with the law.”

He also requested the suspension of officers directly involved, pending investigation.

He lamented the tragic incident, noting the trend of airstrikes claiming the lives of civilians.

On 11 April, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) carried out an airstrike in Jilli, a suburb of Geidam in Yobe State bordering Borno State, targeted at suspected insurgents.

Tragically, the strike hit a busy market, local sources said.

The NAF confirmed the operation but did not acknowledge the deaths of civilians. The NHRC noted that more than 56 persons died and many were injured.

Advocating for the victims of the strike, the NHRC boss on Tuesday requested comprehensive reparations and government-funded medical treatment for the wounded. Mr Ojukwu further emphasised the need for burial support and a strategic plan to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Mr Ojukwu noted that whether the incident is “accidental” does not absolve the state of its obligation to protect civilians.”

“This is not an isolated incident. Each recurrence erodes public trust and undermines the legitimacy of counter-terrorism efforts,” he lamented.

On Monday, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) also condemned the airstrike in which civilians lost their lives.

This recent incident adds to the list of several airstrikes that have claimed the lives of civilians.

Due to the insecurity besetting the country, civilians have often been caught in between military attempts at eliminating terrorists.

But the growing number of civilian deaths becomes a concerning reality, leading to concerns about the accuracy of intelligence and civilian protection in military operations.

In 2024, ten civilians were killed and others injured in Sokoto State, during an airstrike targeted at the terrorist group Lakurawa.

Similarly, many civilians, mostly fishermen and commercial drivers in the Mararaba area in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State, died as a result of airstrikes in December 2025.