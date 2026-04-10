The leadership crisis rocking the African Democratic Congress (ADC) took a dramatic turn on Friday as one of the claimants to the party’s national chairmanship, Nafi’u Gombe, ruled out honouring David Mark-led faction’s invitation for reconciliation talks.

Mr Gombe’s declaration followed a recent lamentation by former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, who recently joined the Mark-led faction of the party, about Mr Gombe allegedly failing to show up for a meeting. Mr Kwankwaso, who spoke in a Hausa interview, said he waited for hours in vain for Mr Gombe’s arrival.

But Mr Gombe, in an interview with BBC Hausa on Friday, said he would not honour any invitation to a meeting convened by what he described as “illegitimate leaders” of the party, insisting that he remains the lawful head of the ADC.

His comments come amid growing tension following the entry of high-profile politicians, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar Mr Kwankwaso and former Senate President David Mark, who chairs the faction of the new high-profile members and their supporters.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“I will not respond to any invitation for talks. They do not have the authority to summon me,” Mr Gombe said, dismissing overtures for dialogue.

‘They came through the backdoor’

Mr Gombe accused the new entrants of bypassing the party’s constitutional procedures, saying they joined the ADC “through the window, not the door.”

According to him, due process must be followed before any individual or group can assume leadership roles or influence party structures.

He added that his immediate focus is on repositioning the party to challenge the administration of President Bola Tinubu in future elections, rather than engaging in internal negotiations.

Court battle looms

The dispute has already spilled into the courts, with rival factions seeking judicial interpretation on the legitimate leadership of the party.

Mr Gombe expressed confidence in the legal process, saying a favourable ruling would enable him to restructure the party and remove individuals he considers improperly admitted.

“If I win in court, I will expel those who did not follow due process, they have to return to the constitution and follow it to the later” he said.

In a controversial policy proposal, Mr Gombe also advocated for generational change within the party, suggesting an age cap for candidates seeking elective office under the ADC platform.

“The ADC will prioritise youth inclusion. Anyone above 55 years should not be given the party’s ticket,” he said.

Background

The ADC has been grappling with internal divisions, but the crisis intensified in recent months following the influx of influential politicians seeking an alternative platform amid shifting alliances in Nigeria’s opposition landscape.

The development has split the party into two blocs: the original leadership structure and a group of new entrants with significant political capital.

This has raised critical questions about the legitimacy of leadership, adherence to party rules, and control of party machinery ahead of future elections.

As the courts prepare to adjudicate on the leadership tussle, the future of the ADC remains uncertain.

The legal battles loom at a time when the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has cautioned judges to reject cases that touch on the internal affairs of political parties.

The ADC’s leadership crisis took a dramatic turn recently after a Court of Appeal ruling, which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) interpreted to mean that it is barred from recognising any of the leadership factions for now.

The NBA, in a statement signed by its president, Afam Osigwe, on Friday, expressed grave concerns over increasing interference by courts in the internal affairs of political parties