The Federal Government has approved the deployment of a contactless biometric passenger verification system across Nigeria’s domestic airports as part of efforts to strengthen aviation security and improve passenger data management.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this on Friday via his official X page, noting that he had signed a concession agreement for the rollout of the VPASS system.

“Yesterday, I signed a concession agreement on behalf of the Federal Government for the deployment of a contactless biometric passenger verification system, known as VPASS, across Nigeria’s domestic airports as part of efforts to strengthen aviation security, enhance data integrity, and improve revenue generation,” he said.

Mr Keyamo said the approval followed regulatory clearance from the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, and the Federal Executive Council.

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According to him, the initiative is designed to address inconsistencies in passenger data and tighten identity verification processes within the domestic aviation system.

“The initiative is designed to eliminate discrepancies in passenger data arising from inconsistent airline records, while also addressing unauthorised boarding practices,” he said.

He added that the system would ensure proper identification of passengers and close existing loopholes in airport security.

“The system will ensure that all passengers on domestic flights are properly identified, thereby closing existing gaps that allow individuals to bypass Standard Identification Procedures,” he said.

Mr Keyamo noted that while strict identity verification measures already apply to international travel, the VPASS system would extend similar standards to domestic operations.

He added that the system would be implemented through a concession arrangement, with infrastructure deployment expected to precede public sensitisation.

The project is expected to involve collaboration with agencies, including the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), which oversees airport operations in the country.