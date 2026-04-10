The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday, sentenced Babagana Habeeb, to 10 years’ imprisonment for supplying petroleum products to members of Boko Haram.

Mr Habeeb, a fuel dealer based in Maiduguri, was convicted by trial judge Peter Lifu on one count of aiding and abetting terrorism filed by the federal government.

He was said to have sought to run for a senatorial seat in the 2015 general elections. His party then was not indidated.

The convict was prosecuted along with over 500 terrorism suspects during the just-concluded mass-trial overseen by more than 10 judges in separate courtrooms at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

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The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, said 386 suspects were convicted during the four-day trial that ended on Friday. Mr Fagbemi said a total of 508 cases were brought before the court during the exercise. The rest were either acquitted or had their case postponed for further hearing.

Mr Habeeb admitted during the summary trial that fuel from his filling station was sold to members of the Boko Haram sect in the North-east, but argued that the transactions might have been carried out by his attendants without his direct involvement.

During the trial, he appealed to the court for mercy, stating that he had remained in custody for more than 10 years without contact with his family.

He told the court that he has two wives and six children, adding that his prolonged detention had separated him from them for years.

The prosecution counsel, David Kaswe, opposed the plea for leniency, arguing that the supply of logistics to terrorists contributed to killings and displacement of civilians.

Mr Kaswe urged the court to impose a 20-year sentence, noting that the defendant had already spent over 10 years in detention.

In his judgment, Judge Lifu held that there was no evidence linking the defendant directly to Boko Haram membership or weapons training, stressing that the case was limited to the supply of fuel to the group.

The judge also noted that the prosecution did not dispute the claim that the defendant had been in custody for over 10 years.

He subsequently sentenced Mr Habeeb to 10 years imprisonment and ordered that the sentence should take effect from the date of his arrest and detention.

The judge further directed that he be released from custody upon completion of the necessary release formalities to allow for rehabilitation and reintegration.

Nigeria has grappled with terrorism for about 15 years during which terrorist organisations like Boko Haram and its splinter groups have killed thousands of people and displaced many more. The attacks, which was initially restricted to the North-east, has spread to the North-west and the North-central zones of the country. Some states sharing borders with the North-central region have also seen waves of terrorist attacks.

The mass trial comes amid a surge in attacks by various terrorist groups in the country. In the last few days, deadly attacks have been recorded in Borno State.

Many of the suspects that underwent trial in the last few days had been in military detention for years.