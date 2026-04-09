Former senator and coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 Campaign in Zamfara State, Kabiru Marafa, has ditched the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the African Democratic Party (ADC) on Thursday.

Mr Marafa, who was also a former commissioner in the state, is a known supporter of President Bola Tinubu in the Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara axis.

While announcing his decamping, Mr Marafa accused President Tinubu of desperately trying to create confusion in Nigeria’s democratic setting.

The decision to leave APC “followed a strategic stakeholders’ meeting held in Kaduna State, where Senator Marafa consulted extensively with his political allies and supporters.

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“After careful deliberations and consideration of the future direction of the political movement, Senator Marafa formally declared his decision to align with the African Democratic Congress,” his new media aide, Mansur Haruna, said in a statement.

During the meeting, Mr Marafa accused the ruling APC of “political manipulations” including alleged attempts to exploit the National Identification Number (NIN) database for partisan political registration.

“Speaking on the current national political climate, Senator Marafa criticised what he described as attempts by the ruling administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to create confusion and instability within opposition political parties.

“He maintained, however, that no amount of political pressure or crisis would deter his movement from joining the ADC, stressing that the decision represents a firm commitment to liberate the people from what he termed ‘political bondage’,” the statement added.

Mr Marafa sought APC governorship ticket in 2019 but was not supported by then governor, Abdulaziz Yari. Mr Marafa led top politicians to challenge Mr Yari, which led to the creation of two factions for the party.

He dragged the APC to court to challenge the outcome of the party’s primary elections. The case culminated at the Supreme Court which ruled, after the polls had been conducted, that the primaries were not conducted accordingly, and therefore gave all the seats won by the APC to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Marafa briefly reconciled with Mr Yari in 2021 before parting ways with him again after the party lost the state to PDP again in 2023

He has been having running battles with both Mr Yari and minster of state for defence, Bello Matawalle, in the quest for control of the APC in the state.