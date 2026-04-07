The Federal Ministry of Education, through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), has initiated 18 new projects valued at over N8.5 billion at the Federal Government College (FGC), Kano.

​At the official launch of the programme on Monday, the Minister of State for Education, Suwaiba Ahmad, said the PPP land-swap model is being implemented to demonstrate the federal government’s resolve to leverage private-sector efficiency, ensure optimal use of public assets, and deliver value for money.

However, the launch has met with formal resistance from the school’s alumni.

The Federal Government College Kano Old Students Association (FGCKOSA) has submitted a formal petition demanding a detailed clarification regarding the terms and transparency of the PPP arrangement.

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The minister said the projects represent a comprehensive intervention.

“The initiative is not just about infrastructure alone, it is about impact, which entails the development of 18 critical infrastructure and assets, alongside the renovation of 14 additional facilities.

“These critical facilities include a skill acquisition and entrepreneurship centre, modern hostels, staff quarters, a health centre, and other essential infrastructure, alongside the renovation of key academic and sport facilities. This integrated approach ensures both expansion and revitalisation are in line with global standards.

“The choice of Federal Government College, Kano, for the project is deliberate. As a Unity College, it plays a vital role in promoting national cohesion, excellence, and inclusivity. Its transformation will serve as a model for similar interventions across the country”, Ms Ahmad stated.

Ms Ahmad commended their partners, Pluck Global Nigeria Limited, “whose collaboration has made the project possible”.

School alumni concerns

Earlier, in a petition to the Federal Ministry of Education, the old students’ association demanded clarification on the PPP arrangement between the federal government and the company.

In the letter, co-signed by the FGCKOSA president and secretary, Shoyinka Shodunke and Aliyu Adamu, respectively, addressed to the Minister through the Director of Senior Secondary Education, the association expressed concerns over the transparency and implications of the land transaction.

The correspondence, received by the Ministry on 30 March, was shared on a verified Facebook page of one of the School alumni, Jamila Kabir-Abdullahi, who described the situation as “deeply concerned”.

The alumni body is seeking clarification on the terms of the PPP, citing the need to protect the institution’s landed assets and ensure that any development serves the long-term academic interests of the college.

“We, the undersigned members of the Federal Government College Kano old students association, respectfully write to seek formal clarification and authoritative information regarding a matter of significant concern to our Association.

“We have received information indicating that a company, Pluck Global Company Ltd (RC No. 1440660667), incorporated on 26 September 2017, which has a registered address at No. 8, Beirut Road, Fagge, Kano State, is purportedly offering for sale parcels of land said to belong to Federal Government College, Kano. ”

“The company is also alleged to be representing that it holds approval from the Federal Ministry of Education under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) concession arrangement”.

“In the light of the foregoing, we kindly request clarification on the following: Whether any Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement exists between the Federal Ministry of Education and the aforementioned company, or any other entity, in respect of lands originally designated for Federal Government College, Kano, at its Zaria Road site.

“If such an arrangement exists, we would appreciate copies of the relevant approval document and the terms and conditions governing the concession.

“If no such arrangement exists, we would be grateful for confirmation to that effect, to enable us to take appropriate steps, including notifying relevant regulatory and law enforcement authorities, and pursuing any necessary legal remedies. This may also include facilitating public notices through national dailies and other media platforms to safeguard public interest.

“We trust in your cooperation and look forward to your prompt response on this matter of urgency and public importance”, the association stated in the letter obtained by PREMIUM TIMES.

Kano government’s response

However, Kano State Commissioner for Land, Abduljabbar Garko, affirmed the state government’s support for the projects.

He stated that the administration prioritises active land utilisation over allowing valuable plots to remain idle and undeveloped for years.

​Mr Garko at the event stated that such initiatives align with global best practices. He urged the project promoters to maximise this opportunity, setting a standard that would make the Kano project a benchmark for similar developments across the country.

“It’s a concept that is deployed all over the world to properly utilise land assets that have been laying fallow without providing any value to the Government, nor to the communities surrounding the land, we are in support of this noble project, and we call on the project promoter to do its best in providing quality infrastructure to the FGC kano in a way that the project will be use as a reference point and best practices for other PPP projects across Nigeria.

“I will also urge the project partner to undertake a critical task, which is stakeholder management. We have seen throughout last week that when stakeholders were speaking towards the intended PPP project, it’s very important to further explain the full benefits of such projects in a way that the project will see the light of day”, Mr Garko said.

Musaddiq Talle, the managing director of Pluck Global Company Ltd, told reporters that the project will be implemented within 18 months on 10 hectares of land provided under the PPP arrangement.

“The PPP is between the Ministry of Education and Pluck Global Company Limited. The government alone can not fund infrastructure. This suggests that private individuals and investors must step in to provide funding for this critical infrastructure.

“It’s a future project for the students and benefits other stakeholders alike. As an investor, you put in your investment, and you expect some returns, and in return, the government provides the land in place of the funding. The land is about ten hectares”, Mr Talle stated.

The event was concluded with cultural dances by students from various groups