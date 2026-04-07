The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nigeria’s South East zone has issued a strongly worded right of reply, accusing its Deputy National Chairman (South), Ben Nwoye, of overstepping his constitutional bounds and engaging in divisive rhetoric during a recent appearance on Arise TV’s “News Night” programme.

In a statement issued and signed on Monday, 6 April 2026, by Chief Arinze Dozie Ikedife, Zonal Organising Secretary, and Hon Henry Onwughalonye, Zonal Publicity Secretary, the zonal chapter described Mr Nwoye’s comments as unethical, ill-advised, and driven more by personal dissatisfaction than genuine concern for party unity.

The zonal leadership expressed gratitude to the three APC governors in the region, Senator Hope Uzodimma of Imo State who is also the party’s leader in the southeast, Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, and Dr Peter Mbah of Enugu State for their support during the recently concluded Local, State, and Zonal Congresses, as well as the National Convention.

The statement emphasised that a careful study of the APC constitution shows that the Deputy National Chairman (South) holds only an advisory role and has no supervisory authority over zonal activities. It pointed out that the constitutionally empowered official to oversee the South East zone is the National Vice-Chairman (South East), Dr Ijeomah Arodiogbu.

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“It is very unethical for Mr Nwoye to go on national television to comment on the party’s regional activities when we have a National Vice-Chairman who is constitutionally empowered to supervise and oversee the activities of the party in the zone,” the statement read.

The zonal chapter dismissed Mr Nwoye’s reported comments about working with “founding fathers” to take full control of the party from “one man” as ridiculous, noting that the party already has two governors elected on its platform (Uzodimma and Nwifuru), several federal and state legislators before Governor Peter Mbah joined.

It further clarified that two individuals mentioned by Mr Nwoye, Senator Uche Ekwunife and Mr Paul Chukwuma, have been actively supporting the party and working closely with the zonal leadership.

The statement described Mr Nwoye’s public outburst as appearing “driven more by personal dissatisfaction” and advised him to address any issues in his home state of Enugu rather than attempting to speak for the entire South East zone without consulting the established zonal working committee, which includes a constitutionally elected Zonal Publicity Secretary.

The APC South East leadership warned that such actions violate the party’s constitution and “will not be tolerated henceforth.” It reaffirmed its commitment to discipline, stating that the zone “shall not tolerate any form of indiscipline.”

Highlighting its achievements, the statement noted that under the strategic guidance of Governor Hope Uzodimma, the South East APC has recorded “remarkable progress” in consolidating the party across wards and local governments through inclusive stakeholder engagement.

It urged genuine party members to shun divisive rhetoric and rededicate themselves to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, while working towards his re-election in 2027.

The zonal chapter concluded by reminding the public of Mr Nwoye’s record as former Chairman of the Enugu State APC, during which, it claimed, the party “never won a single ward or even a polling unit.”

The statement comes amid ongoing efforts to strengthen the APC in the South East following recent zonal congresses held by consensus in Enugu, which produced a new zonal executive led by Dr Ijeomah Arodiogbu.

Read the full text of the press release below:

APRIL 6, 2026

ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS

SOUTH EAST ZONE

RIGHT OF REPLY: SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT ON MR. BEN NWOYE’S RECENT ARISE TV APPEARANCE

We watched a recent featuring of the Deputy National Chairman (South) of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, Mr. Ben Nwoye, on an Arise TV program, “News night”. Ordinarily, we would have ignored him, but for the sake of members of the public, especially members and supporters of our great party in the South East, who may not be aware of the true side of the story, we deemed it fit to issue the following response.

1. We remain grateful to Imo State Governor and leader of our great party in the South East, His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodimma; Ebonyi State Governor, His Excellency Francis Nwifuru; and Enugu State Governor, His Excellency Dr. Peter Mbah, for their support at the recently concluded Local, State and Zonal Congresses, as well as in the National Convention of our great party.

2. We, in the party in the Southeast, carefully studied the constitutional role of Mr. Ben Nwoye as Deputy National Chairman (South), and confirmed that he has only an advisory role and no supervisory role over zonal activities.

3. It is very unethical for Mr. Nwoye to go on a national TV to comment on the party’s regional activities when we have a National Vice-Chairman, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu, who is constitutionally empowered to supervise and oversee the activities of the party in the zone.

4. It is very ridiculous hearing him saying that he will work closely with the party’s founding fathers to take full control of the party from “one man” when the party had two governors elected on its platform, His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, and His Excellency Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, as well as several legislators at federal and state levels, who showed continuous support for the party before being joined by the Enugu State Governor, His Excellency Dr. Peter Mbah.

5. It is also important to note that two stakeholders mentioned by Mr. Ben Nwoye as founding fathers he is working to bring back to the party in order to take control out of “one man”, Senator Uche Ekwunife, and Mr. Paul Chukwuma, have been supporting the party and working closely with the zonal leadership, and their supports are always acknowledged.

6. The party has always shown support to its leaders in the region and cannot stoop low and start making public the supports in order to please insecure persons like Mr. Ben Nwoye.

7. Mr. Nwoye’s public outburst appears driven more by personal dissatisfaction than by any genuine concern for party unity.

8. If Mr. Ben Nwoye has issues with his state, he should go and figure it out instead of trying to make a mountain out of a molehill and in his natural personal disposition and poor judgement and erratic comportment, speak for and refer to the southeast APC without consulting the well established zonal working community, which has a constitutionally elected Publicity Secretary. This is in utmost variance of the constitution of the APC and will not be tolerated from him henceforth.

9. The Southeast Zonal chapter of our great party remains focused in supporting the implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda across the grassroots and cannot be distracted by wild goose chasers.

10. The Southeast Zonal chapter of our great party, while focused, shall not tolerate any form of indiscipline.

11. The APC in the South East, under the strategic guidance of Governor Hope Uzodimma, has recorded remarkable progress in consolidating the party across wards and local governments through inclusive stakeholder engagement and visible commitment to national development goals.

12. We call on all genuine members to shun divisive rhetoric and rededicate themselves to collective advancement rather than ego-driven distractions that achieve nothing but amusement for our political opponents, but rather to interrogate the many years that Mr. Ben Nwoye held sway as chairman of Enugu state APC and never won a single ward or even a pooling unit for the party.

13. The Southeast Zonal chapter of our great party stands firm, disciplined, and resolute in its commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s APC administration and we are working tirelessly for his re election in 2027.

Signed:

Chief Arinze Dozie Ikedife

Zonal Organizing Secretary

All Progressives Congress

South East Zone

Hon. Henry Onwughalonye

Zonal Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress

South East Zone