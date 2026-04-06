Troops of Operation Enduring Peace have killed some suspected terrorists, arrested a kidnapping suspect, and dismantled criminal hideouts in a series of clearance operations across Plateau State, as security forces intensify efforts to curb violence.

The operations, conducted on 4 and 5 April in Wase, Qua’an Pan, and Shendam local government areas, targeted known criminal enclaves linked to recent attacks in the state.

In a statement, the military spokesperson for the task force, Chinonso Oteh, said soldiers killed two suspected terrorists during a firefight in Wase.

“Troops engaged a group of armed terrorists along the Babangida–Adua road. The superior firepower of the troops resulted in the immediate neutralisation of two suspects, while others fled with gunshot wounds,” Mr Oteh, a captain, said.

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He said troops recovered weapons and ammunition from the scene, including a locally made firearm and over 100 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

Arrests, further operations

In a separate operation in the Namu District of Qua’an Pan Local Government Area, soldiers intercepted four suspected armed men following intelligence reports.

Mr Oteh said the suspects were found with about 100 rounds of ammunition.

He added that during follow-up operations to dismantle their hideout, troops came under attack.

“During the engagement, three of the four apprehended suspects attempted to escape and were neutralised in the crossfire,” he said.

In another operation in Shendam Local Government Area, troops, working with residents, arrested a suspected kidnapper in Gidan Mangoro village.

The suspect is linked to a kidnapping incident reported on 3 April, according to the military.

Response to recent attacks

The latest operations come amid a series of violent incidents across Plateau State, including the Palm Sunday killings in Angwan Rukuba, Jos North, and subsequent attacks in Jos South and other areas.

PREMIUM TIMES recently reported the killing of three persons in an ambush in Jos South, as well as growing concerns from residents and rights groups over recurring violence.

Security agencies have since increased deployments and launched clearance operations in suspected criminal hideouts across the state.

The renewed military action also follows President Bola Tinubu’s recent visit to Plateau, where he assured residents that the killings would not recur and directed security agencies to intensify efforts to restore peace.

Security efforts ongoing

Mr Oteh said the operations reflect ongoing efforts to dismantle armed groups operating in forested areas and rural communities.

“These operations underscore the commitment of the military and its partners to restoring peace and security in Plateau State,” he said.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to security agencies.

Despite intensified operations, concerns persist over attacks in the state, with stakeholders calling for a sustained security presence and long-term measures to address the crisis.