Nigeria’s former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has signed a $1.2 million (about N1.9 billion) contract with a United States lobbying firm as he intensifies moves ahead of a likely presidential ticket contest within the African Democratic Congress (ADC), PREMIUM TIMES can report.

Documents filed with the US Department of Justice show that Atiku engaged Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C., a Washington-based lobbying firm, under a 12-month deal signed on 10 March and formally registered with the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) Unit on 1 April.

According to the filing, the firm will provide strategic advisory, congressional and executive branch engagement, and reputational management services targeted at the US policymakers and institutions for Atiku.

Atiku, who served as Nigeria’s vice president between 1999 and 2007, has contested the presidency multiple times.

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His latest political move follows a realignment ahead of the 2027 election, with the ADC emerging as a potential coalition platform.

Scope of the deal

The lobbying firm will “inform and, where appropriate, influence” the US government officials on issues relating to Nigeria, including democratic governance, regional stability, economic development, and bilateral relations.

The firm is also expected to shape Atiku’s policy messaging, coordinate meetings with the US officials, and manage his perception among policymakers in Washington.

The agreement outlines four key objectives: advancing understanding of Atiku’s leadership vision, strengthening his reputation in Washington, countering narratives from incumbent authorities, and building structured relationships across US institutions.

The services include preparing policy briefs, arranging meetings with members of Congress and executive officials, and advising on political and reputational risks.

ADC battle looms

The development comes months after Atiku defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the ADC, where he is expected to contest the party’s presidential ticket against Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, who was the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate.

The lobbying services, it is believed, are geared towards addressing longstanding concerns around Atiku’s global standing, especially his temporary ban from the US linked to decade-old bribery scandals.

PREMIUM TIMES exclusively reported in 2018 how the former vice president sold off his controversial $2.95 million US home after he was blocked from entering the US.

The property, in a posh neighbourhood of Potomac, Maryland, gained international notoriety in 2005 after the Federal Bureau of Investigation searched it in connection with a bribery scandal involving disgraced former US Congressman William Jefferson.

Long history of US lobbying

Atiku has maintained a long and costly relationship with American lobbyists and public affairs consultants spanning over two decades.

In September 2022, he engaged a US-based non-profit, the Public Policy Advocacy and Research Council, for lobbying, public relations, and campaign messaging. The group reported no direct payment but indicated it expected “exclusive interviews” as compensation.

Earlier, in 2019, the law firm Fein & DelValle PLLC disclosed receiving $30,000 for advocacy services in support of Atiku’s presidential campaign.

Between 2018 and 2019, Atiku also contracted services to secure a US visa and arrange political engagements, including a $50,000 deal with Ambassador Sada Cumber and Holland & Knight LLP.

The US authorities later determined that some aspects of the engagement qualified as “political activities” under FARA.

In October 2018, filings showed a proposed $16.5 million agreement involving Cumber and Legacy Logistics LLC aimed at supporting Atiku’s campaign strategy and international profile, although the extent of implementation remains unclear.

Other disclosures include a $150,000 proposed arrangement in 2018 to facilitate high-level meetings in Washington, which was later reported to be unsuccessful, and engagements in 2021 with US political advisers to support visa applications and outreach to government officials, alongside small political donations routed through intermediaries.

Earlier engagements dating back to 2005

Atiku’s relationship with US lobbyists dates back to his time as vice president from 1999 to 2007.

In 2005 alone, he engaged multiple firms, including Weidenfeld Law Firm at $13,000 per consultation to promote democratic transition in Nigeria and J.C. Watts Companies on a $120,000 annual retainer for the US government relations.

In 2006, he contracted Alexander Strategy Group for $420,000 to promote democratic governance and his political views.

Subsequent engagements included $40,000 paid to APCO Worldwide in 2007 and $60,000 to Qorvis Communications in 2008 for crisis communications and public relations support.

Transparency under US law

The latest disclosures were obtained from the FARA Unit of the US Department of Justice, which enforces a 1938 law requiring agents representing foreign principals to disclose their activities, funding, and relationships publicly.

The law is designed to ensure transparency in foreign influence on the US policy and political processes.