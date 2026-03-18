The Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Ghebreyesus, has raised concerns over the impact of escalating hostilities between Afghanistan and Pakistan on health systems.

Mr Ghebreyesus, in a post on X on Wednesday, warned that health facilities and vulnerable populations are increasingly at risk.

He said at least six health facilities in Afghanistan have reportedly been affected since late February as fighting between the two countries intensified.

He also highlighted a reported overnight strike on the Omid Drug Rehabilitation Facility in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, managed by the country’s Ministry of Interior, which he said killed more than 400 people and injured at least 250 others receiving treatment for substance use disorders.

Mr Ghebreyesus noted that the WHO is working to verify the incidents but warned that the intensifying conflict is placing additional strain on already fragile health systems.

“The intensifying conflict is placing additional strain on health systems and increasing risks to the health and well-being of vulnerable populations,” he said, urging all parties to de-escalate tensions and prioritise peace.

“Peace is the best medicine,” he added.

Rising tensions

The escalation between Afghanistan and Pakistan follows weeks of intensifying cross-border clashes that have evolved into what Islamabad described as an “open war,” according to Al Jazeera.

The crisis deepened in late February after Afghan forces reportedly attacked Pakistani military positions along the border, prompting Pakistan to launch air strikes on multiple Afghan cities, including Kabul.

Both sides have since exchanged strikes and artillery fire, with each accusing the other of initiating the violence and causing civilian casualties.

The conflict is rooted in long-standing tensions, particularly Pakistan’s claims that militant groups, including the Pakistani Taliban, operate from Afghan territory, an allegation Kabul has consistently denied, according to the BBC.

Health risks call for de-escalation

The latest developments add to growing concerns about the impact of conflict on health systems across affected regions.

Health facilities, workers and patients have increasingly come under threat in conflict settings, disrupting access to essential services and emergency care.

In Afghanistan, the reported attacks and rising casualties are expected to strain limited health resources further and complicate humanitarian response efforts.

Mr Ghebreyesus’ post adds to a series of calls by the WHO for restraint in conflict or war zones.

The warning also comes amid the ongoing US/Israel-Iran war, which has increasingly strained health systems across the Middle East.

The WHO recently reported a rise in attacks on healthcare in Lebanon, including incidents that killed 14 health workers within 24 hours, while airspace restrictions linked to the conflict have delayed critical medical supplies meant for over 1.5 million people across multiple countries.

The WHO has consistently urged all parties involved in conflicts to protect civilians and health infrastructure, ensure humanitarian access, and pursue de-escalation to prevent further deterioration of health conditions.