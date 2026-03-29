The factional National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abdulrahman Mohammed, has urged members to close ranks and rebuild the party after months of internal crisis, as the opposition platform seeks to reposition itself ahead of future elections.

Mr Mohammed, who is aligned with the camp of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, spoke at the party’s 2026 national convention on Sunday, themed “Convention of Inclusiveness, Unity and Renewal.”

The two-day event comes on the heels of protracted leadership disputes, court cases and factional tensions that have unsettled the party.

In his address, the factional chairman described the convention as a turning point for the PDP, stressing that it goes beyond the election of party officials to a broader effort at restoring internal order and cohesion.

He said the party was emerging from a difficult period marked by disagreements and legal contestation, but insisted that the convention should signal a fresh start rather than deepen divisions.

Mr Mohammed, whose leadership is tied to one of the rival blocs within the party, noted that recent judicial developments recognising the current caretaker arrangement should be seen as reinforcing constitutional order rather than validating any particular faction.

According to him, the PDP must recommit to due process and institutional discipline if it hopes to regain credibility and remain competitive.

“This convention is not just about the election; it is about restoration. It is about order, not just position. It is about purpose,” he added.

He urged delegates to prioritise unity and inclusiveness, warning that personal ambitions must not override the survival of the party.

He also called for restraint during contests for party positions, encouraging members to engage without bitterness and to place collective interest above individual gain.

“No ambition is greater than this party. No office is worth weakening this platform,” he said. “Let us contest with dignity, disagree without bitterness, organise with inclusiveness and lead with humility.”

The chairman acknowledged the contributions of key stakeholders who played roles in stabilising the party during the crisis.

He particularly commended Mr Wike for what he described as decisive interventions at a critical moment.

He also recognised former Senate President Bukola Saraki for promoting dialogue and reconciliation, as well as governors, lawmakers and party elders across the federation for sustaining the PDP through the period of uncertainty.

Mr Mohammed further referenced individuals who pursued legal and constitutional avenues during the leadership dispute, noting that their actions helped reinforce due process and restore a measure of order within the party.

He, however, reminded delegates that the party’s internal issues must not overshadow Nigerians’ expectations, many of whom are facing economic hardship and insecurity.

He said citizens are looking to political parties for leadership and solutions, not prolonged internal conflict, adding that the PDP must demonstrate readiness to meet those expectations.

Mr Mohammed expressed confidence that the party can recover from its setbacks, but stressed that such recovery depends on unity, discipline and a renewed sense of purpose among its members.

“The question before us is simple: can the PDP rise again? The answer is yes, we will. But it begins here and now,” he said.