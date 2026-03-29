The National Caretaker Working Committee (NCWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), chaired by Abdulrahman Mohammed, has reaffirmed that its national convention will proceed as scheduled.

Jungudo Mohammed, the faction’s national publicity secretary, made this known at a news conference on Saturday in Abuja.

He described the convention as “a defining moment that reaffirms PDP’s democratic ideals, respect for due process, and dedication to the will of the people”.

Mr Mohammed said the committee, backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), had worked tirelessly to ensure the convention is credible, transparent, inclusive, and reflective of members’ aspirations.

“All necessary arrangements have been concluded to guarantee a smooth, peaceful, and successful exercise.

“We assure party faithful and the public that the convention complies fully with our constitution and all relevant laws.

“The PDP remains a law-abiding institution committed to strengthening democracy in Nigeria,” he said.

He dismissed contrary reports as social media fabrications, urging delegates and stakeholders to conduct themselves in an orderly and peaceful manner.

“On recent developments, including attempts by certain individuals to disrupt this process, we urge members to remain calm and focused.

“The party has extended reconciliation efforts, and that door remains open, but we will not allow progress and stability to be undermined,” he said.

Mr Mohammed commended Mr Wike for his support in ensuring a conducive environment for hosting the convention.

Responding to questions, he said the NCWC was unaware of any appeal or injunction from the Tanimu Turaki-led faction.

“If anything exists, it may well be on social media. We have not been served and cannot comment on unknown matters,” he said.

He distinguished the planned convention from the Ibadan gathering, which he said lacked legal backing and was restricted by a competent court.

“In our case, we have full backing of the courts, the law, and party members,” Mr Mohammed stated.

According to him, the NCWC enjoys broad support, including from former Senate President Bukola Saraki and Sule Lamido.

“Several senators, National Assembly members, and stakeholders who had not previously identified with us will attend.

“The party has taken a direction, and anyone aggrieved has the constitutional right to differ,” Mr Mohammed said.

The convention is scheduled for Sunday and Monday at the Velodrome, Moshood Abiola International Stadium, Abuja.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Turaki-led NWC, Ini Ememobong, said its members are not attending the convention despite the ongoing reconciliation talks.

He described the event as unconstitutional.

“Absolutely no. We won’t be present at the convention because it’s an accumulation of events. When you look at the basis on which the convention has been established, it doesn’t align with the constitution of our party so that we won’t be attending,” he told PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview.

Mr Ememobong, however, said he’s optimistic that the reconciliation discussion with the warring factions will be fruitful.

“But we’re still hopeful that the reconciliation discussion will go ahead,” he said.

The Turaki-led NWC was elected at the party’s convention in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, last November.

The Court of Appeal had earlier this month invalidated the convention and asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to recognise it.