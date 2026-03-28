The North-West Governors’ Forum has launched a five-year strategic blueprint to tackle insecurity, organised crime, and socio-economic challenges through coordinated regional efforts.

The North-West Peace, Security and Development Framework (2026–2030) was formally adopted at the 3rd meeting of the forum held in Abuja, according to a statement issued on behalf of the forum chairman, Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda, by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed.

Governor Radda, who chairs the forum, emphasised the need for sustained collaboration among member states, describing the framework as a response to the complex and interlinked challenges facing the North-West region.

“The framework provides our shared vision and clear priorities. We must now act with determination to translate this into tangible results for our people,” he was quoted as saying.

The governors commended the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for its technical and financial support, with Mr Radda describing the organisation as a key partner in advancing peace, security and development in the region.

Institutional strengthening and coordination

The forum approved measures to strengthen the North-West Governors’ Forum Secretariat, including a governance structure that requires the Director General to submit work plans to the chairman for approval before presentation to members for ratification.

It also directed the secretariat to guide member states on regional priority areas to better align planning and budgeting processes across the seven North-west states.

On humanitarian issues, the meeting noted progress made by Katsina and Zamfara states in domesticating the National Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Policy and State Action Plan. The forum urged other member states to adopt similar frameworks.

In a bid to improve evidence-based planning, the governors directed the Secretariat to engage State Statisticians General to strengthen regional data systems.

Concerns over the North-West Development Commission

The forum received an update on the operations of the North-West Development Commission (NWDC) and expressed concern over challenges affecting its effectiveness.

It stressed the need for strict adherence to the commission’s governing rules and regulations and resolved that all outstanding issues be addressed urgently. The governors warned that failure to resolve the matters could lead to escalation to the President.

Federal government initiative welcomed

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Kingsley Udeh, presented the federal government’s “Energise Commercialisation Now” initiative, designed to accelerate innovation, industrialisation and export development at the sub-national level.

The forum welcomed the programme and directed Mr Udeh, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, to collaborate closely with the North-west Governors’ Forum Secretariat to ensure all member states are fully carried along and participate effectively.

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Commitment to regional collaboration

At the end of the meeting, the governors reaffirmed their commitment to stronger regional collaboration, improved governance and accelerated socio-economic development in the North-west.

Participants included the governors of the seven North-west states, development partners, and representatives of key regional and federal institutions.

The launch of the framework comes amid persistent insecurity in parts of the North-west, including banditry, kidnapping and other forms of organised crime that have displaced communities and hindered development in the region.